Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
Governor shares plan to ‘modernize’ Tennessee roads
Governor Bill Lee said he is making Tennessee roads one of his biggest priorities.
Pride Publishing
New Tennessee laws for the new year
With the start of 2023, several new laws have gone into effect. Those laws cover abortion, foster care, training for security guards, and the tax free purchase of agricultural items for farmers. HB 2416 was passed prior to Roe v. Wade being struck down and prohibits the mailing of “abortion-inducing...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Chester County Independent
Statewide virtual event spotlights ‘electrification’ of Tennessee
Reps from TDEC, TVA and TDOT talk about the future of EVs. The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan, Includes Pay Lanes to Ease Congestion
Public-private partnership would raise funds for road projects by allowing drivers to pay for "choice lanes" Gov. Bill Lee this week unveiled a new statewide transportation plan designed to ease congestion on highways across Tennessee as the state continues to experience rapid growth in both urban and rural areas.
Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include...
wvlt.tv
Community college enrollment is down in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. Anthony Wise, president at Pellissippi State Community College, said he believes the drop in enrollment has to do with wages for entry-level jobs. “You’ve got these entry-level opportunities that...
wpln.org
You’re not imagining it. Newcomers push Tennessee up a notch in ranking of most populous states.
Population data released last month show that Tennessee’s population grew by 83,000 people in 2022. This increase is largely thanks to one phenomenon: domestic net migration. The occurrence is when more people move to a state than leave it. In 2022, over 81,000 more people moved into Tennessee than...
TN districts cite funding for not offering drivers ed to all students
There's an effort to make driver education courses more accessible for Tennessee students. A new report from the state highlights why the course isn't being offered in all districts.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Tennessee using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Could Lee's transportation plan work to address road in urban, rural areas?
Gov. Bill Lee and TDOT are working together to invest more into roads. Tennessee’s growth is far outpacing roadway capacity investments.
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
Own or Rent in Tennessee? Make sure you're not missing out on some stimulus money
You’re probably ready to forget COVID-19, but if you’re a resident of Tennessee, you might want to pump your brakes on that. The state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money that you just might be eligible for.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tons of people have been moving to Tennessee the last few years, at a higher rate than most other states. Housing communities had to expand quickly to keep up with the pace. “We built a house, and we moved in November 21,” said Sandy Scholl,...
Dresden Enterprise
A Look Back: BlueOval City and all that follows
September 2021 marked one of the biggest announcements by the State of Tennessee and Ford Motor Company. BlueOval City is said to be the largest investment by Ford. The 3,600-acre site will house the automotive production plant for the company’s all-electric F-Series truck line, and a battery recycle and manufacturing plant through a partnership with SK Innovation.
thecamdenchronicle.com
TWRA requests input on CWD strategic plan
A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
Comments / 1