Tennessee State

Pride Publishing

New Tennessee laws for the new year

With the start of 2023, several new laws have gone into effect. Those laws cover abortion, foster care, training for security guards, and the tax free purchase of agricultural items for farmers. HB 2416 was passed prior to Roe v. Wade being struck down and prohibits the mailing of “abortion-inducing...
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Community college enrollment is down in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. Anthony Wise, president at Pellissippi State Community College, said he believes the drop in enrollment has to do with wages for entry-level jobs. “You’ve got these entry-level opportunities that...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Dresden Enterprise

A Look Back: BlueOval City and all that follows

September 2021 marked one of the biggest announcements by the State of Tennessee and Ford Motor Company. BlueOval City is said to be the largest investment by Ford. The 3,600-acre site will house the automotive production plant for the company’s all-electric F-Series truck line, and a battery recycle and manufacturing plant through a partnership with SK Innovation.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecamdenchronicle.com

TWRA requests input on CWD strategic plan

A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
TENNESSEE STATE

