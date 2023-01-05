Read full article on original website
Related
Drinking coffee is healthy for some people — but may increase the risk of early death for those with hypertension, study finds
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Bad Sleep, Snoring, and Sleepiness During the Day Could All Increase Your Risk of Permanent Sight Loss
New findings highlight the importance of sleep therapy for those at risk and eye exams for poor sleepers. A recent UK Biobank study published in the journal BMJ Open suggests that poor sleep quality, including too much or too little sleep, daytime sleepiness, and snoring, may be associated with an increased risk of developing glaucoma, a condition that causes irreversible vision loss.
scitechdaily.com
A New Approach to Halting the Effects of Aging: Boosting Immune Cells Improves Brain Waste Clearance
The findings in mice suggest a new therapeutic approach to treating Alzheimer’s and other age-related diseases. Many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, are characterized by the presence of harmful protein clusters in the brain. Despite significant efforts to find ways to treat these conditions by removing these toxic clusters, progress has been limited.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Uncovers Potential Target for Stopping 90% of Cancer Deaths
An international research team has discovered a potential new target for a drug that could prevent the deadly metastases responsible for 90% of cancer deaths. According to a study published in Nature, an international team of researchers has identified a mechanism that allows cancer cells to spread throughout the body. They found that cancer cells move faster when they are surrounded by thicker fluids, a change that occurs when lymph drainage is disrupted by a primary tumor.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
Can sipping more water slow aging and even death?
How much water should you drink? Why is hydration important for health? A new study says there are health benefits to drinking enough water.
EverydayHealth.com
Some COVID-19 Patients Don’t Recover Their Sense of Smell — Scientists May Know Why
New research suggests that the presence of ongoing inflammation that damages and destroys cells in the nose may be the reason that some people fail to recover their sense of smell after COVID-19. The study, a collaboration between researchers at Duke, Harvard, and the University of California in San Diego,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Decrypted the “Mechanical Code” of DNA
An international team of researchers, led by Durham University in the UK, has uncovered previously unknown ways in which nature encodes biological information in a DNA sequence by deciphering the mechanical code of DNA. The team used a next-generation DNA sequencing technique called loop-seq, which they developed, to demonstrate that...
scitechdaily.com
Strange New Discovery Reveals UV Radiation Played a Part in Mass Extinction Events
New discovery of sunscreen-like chemicals in fossil plants reveals UV radiation played a part in mass extinction events. New research has uncovered that pollen preserved in 250 million-year-old rocks contain compounds that function like sunscreen, these are produced by plants to protect them from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation. The findings suggest that a pulse of UV-B played an important part in the end Permian mass extinction event.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Discover That Our Ancient Ancestors Were More Complex Than Previously Thought
A new study by researchers at the University of Nottingham has shed light on the complexity of our ancient ancestors, solving an important piece of the animal evolution puzzle. A new study by researchers at the University of Nottingham has revealed that our ancient ancestors were more complex than originally...
FDA implored to universally ban over-the-counter 'gas station heroin': 'They know how dangerous this is'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on the side effects of tianeptine, an over-the-counter supplement that can mimic opioid toxicity.
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine Simultaneously Kills and Prevents Brain Tumors
Dual-action cell therapy engineered to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eradicate primary tumor and prevent cancer’s recurrence. Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Healthline
Can You Become Addicted to Suboxone? Separating Fact from Fiction
The myth that Suboxone “swaps one addiction for another” is false. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any risks with taking it. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is considered the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder (OUD). It involves managing OUD through the use of medication, sometimes in combination with psychotherapy.
TikTok Says Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach Is Bad for You. What Do Experts Think?
Some TikTok wellness influencers claim that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can disrupt hormones, leading to period pain, acne, bloating, and other unwanted side effects. In a video with over 10 million views, TikTok user @kalemekourtnutrition attributed her “dysregulated cortisol pattern” to her habit of drinking coffee without eating breakfast. Cortisol is a stress hormone that helps control immune function, blood sugar levels, and mood.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Research Breakthrough: Scientists Create First Human Bone Marrow ‘Organoids’
Researchers at Oxford University and the University of Birmingham have made a major breakthrough in cancer treatment by creating the first human bone marrow “organoids” that accurately replicate the key features of human bone marrow. The technology, which is the subject of a patent application filed by the University of Birmingham Enterprise, enables the simultaneous screening of multiple anti-cancer drugs and the testing of personalized treatments for individual cancer patients.
Cannabis Users Can Have More Severe Pain And Nausea After Surgery
Cannabis users may need additional medications such as opioids to help manage pain after surgery, according to new guidelines.
scitechdaily.com
World’s Largest Autism Study Uncovers 134 New Genes Linked to the Condition
A study led by SickKids has sequenced the entire genomes of over 11,000 individuals, providing new insights into the genetic factors associated with autism spectrum disorder. The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) researchers have revealed new genes and genetic changes related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the most comprehensive whole genome sequencing analysis of autism to date, improving our understanding of the genomic basis of ASD.
Comments / 0