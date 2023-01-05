Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
WBBJ
First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson County Justice Complex
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice Complex, according to authorities. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st and the TBI has been called in to investigate. Due to the TBI investigation, he was unable to release any additional information.
localmemphis.com
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
wnbjtv.com
High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
courieranywhere.com
Warrant: Man killed at Counce bar beaten to death
A man accused of murdering another man in the parking lot of a Counce bar last night was arraigned Friday afternoon in the courtroom of the Hardin County jail. Sonny Cole McVay, 23, of Childers Hill Road in Counce, is charged with first degree murder and public intoxication. Law enforcement...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/23 – 1/04/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For Shoplifting After Swapping Out His Coat And Boots For New Items At Tractor Supply
On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 2:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply regarding a shoplifter in the store. Officer Bullard arrived and spoke with store management to identify the subject in question. He then made contact with the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Blake Brown. The manager said that Mr....
Tennessee store owner killed on Christmas
Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday.
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault – injury and weapon, domestic assault – injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Frederick Griffin, 18, Henderson, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol, contributing to the...
WBBJ
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
