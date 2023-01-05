Read full article on original website
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
wtva.com
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
Firefighters dive into chilly waters to save mom and son
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brownsville Fire Officials are calling two firefighters heroes after they saved a mother and her adult son who were swept away in their car by flood waters. It happened on January 3 on Thomas Road in the Tibbs Community. Firefighters said the driver of the vehicle was crossing a low-lying area when […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/23 – 1/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
newsleaderonline.com
76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer
Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Two found dead in apparent murder/suicide
Milan Police found two people dead Thursday morning on Forest Street about 8:30 a.m. in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. Chief Bobby Sellers said the department received a call from a concerned family member at 8:18 a.m. When officers arrived for a welfare check, the front door was ajar and they found the victims deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Man For Attempted Auto Burglary
The Corinth Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Auto Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. On December 29, a male suspect made his way on foot burglarizing vehicles on Hickory Road, Roundelay Drive, and other nearby streets. The suspect was checking for unlocked vehicles. Video footage was obtained from...
