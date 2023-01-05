ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Monthly flea market returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

2022 Sports Year-in-Review Part 2

The local dixie leagues recently finished their district tournaments and five Chester County teams won their respective districts allowing them to move on to the state tournaments. Those teams are the Chester County Angels, Chester County Belles, Chester County 5/6 Boys, Chester County 9/10 Boys and Chester County 11/12 Boys.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
JACKSON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
DYER, TN
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
localmemphis.com

Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
RIPLEY, TN
WBBJ

Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
COVINGTON, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Area Fire Departments Extinguish Multiple Fires

Local firefighters were kept busy battling structure fires in recent days, while contending with subzero temperatures, ice and blowing snow, amidst high winds. During the Christmas holiday week of Dec. 19-30 Dresden Fire Department responded to multiple fires, one fire alarm, one gas leak, one smoke investigation, and one medical emergency.
DRESDEN, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Two found dead in apparent murder/suicide

Milan Police found two people dead Thursday morning on Forest Street about 8:30 a.m. in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. Chief Bobby Sellers said the department received a call from a concerned family member at 8:18 a.m. When officers arrived for a welfare check, the front door was ajar and they found the victims deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
MILAN, TN
radionwtn.com

Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint

Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
TRENTON, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 01-04-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the man responsible for scamming a clerk at Walmart. The thief asked the clerk to load $400 on a cash card. He also told her he worked at Walmart in the electronics section and could walk her through the process. Instead, he walked out with $900.
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local student athlete reacts to Damar Hamlin after recovering from similar incident

GREENFIELD, TN — That scary scene during Monday Night Football was very familiar to a local high school student. Back in August, Local 6 brought you the story of Greenfield High School student Blake Rodehaver. It was nearly identical to Damar Hamlin's. Now, months later, Rodehaver and his family...
wnbjtv.com

High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
JACKSON, TN

