Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
WBBJ
Monthly flea market returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
Chester County Independent
2022 Sports Year-in-Review Part 2
The local dixie leagues recently finished their district tournaments and five Chester County teams won their respective districts allowing them to move on to the state tournaments. Those teams are the Chester County Angels, Chester County Belles, Chester County 5/6 Boys, Chester County 9/10 Boys and Chester County 11/12 Boys.
WBBJ
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
newsleaderonline.com
76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer
Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
actionnews5.com
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/23 – 1/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
WBBJ
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
Dresden Enterprise
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Multiple Fires
Local firefighters were kept busy battling structure fires in recent days, while contending with subzero temperatures, ice and blowing snow, amidst high winds. During the Christmas holiday week of Dec. 19-30 Dresden Fire Department responded to multiple fires, one fire alarm, one gas leak, one smoke investigation, and one medical emergency.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Two found dead in apparent murder/suicide
Milan Police found two people dead Thursday morning on Forest Street about 8:30 a.m. in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. Chief Bobby Sellers said the department received a call from a concerned family member at 8:18 a.m. When officers arrived for a welfare check, the front door was ajar and they found the victims deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-04-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the man responsible for scamming a clerk at Walmart. The thief asked the clerk to load $400 on a cash card. He also told her he worked at Walmart in the electronics section and could walk her through the process. Instead, he walked out with $900.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local student athlete reacts to Damar Hamlin after recovering from similar incident
GREENFIELD, TN — That scary scene during Monday Night Football was very familiar to a local high school student. Back in August, Local 6 brought you the story of Greenfield High School student Blake Rodehaver. It was nearly identical to Damar Hamlin's. Now, months later, Rodehaver and his family...
wnbjtv.com
High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
Comments / 0