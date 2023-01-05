Read full article on original website
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
Boston 121, San Antonio 116
BOSTON (121) Brown 12-26 3-6 29, Tatum 13-26 3-5 34, Horford 2-7 0-0 4, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 1-1 8, Hauser 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 8-12 2-2 23. Totals 47-95 12-18 121.
Chicago 126, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games.
Washington St. 74, No. 5 Arizona 61
WASHINGTON ST. (7-10) Gueye 10-22 3-3 24, Jakimovski 1-5 0-0 3, Rodman 4-9 0-0 11, Bamba 3-11 2-4 9, Powell 4-9 1-1 12, Mullins 3-6 4-4 13, Houinsou 0-2 2-2 2, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 12-14 74.
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
Arkansas Tech University graduate recalls witnessing Demar Hamlin collapse at Bengals-Bills game
The nation is still in disbelief after watching buffalo bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Monday night's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
REPORT: Harbaugh To Interview With Denver Broncos This Week
An NFL Insider is claiming that the Denver Broncos are planning to conduct an interview with Jim Harbaugh early this week for their head coaching vacancy.
Richmond 75, Duquesne 73
DUQUESNE (12-5) Gunn 5-12 2-2 16, Reece 4-8 2-2 11, Brewer 4-9 0-0 10, Clark 5-12 0-0 12, Grant 1-8 0-0 3, Dixon 5-5 1-2 11, Rozier 0-3 0-0 0, Hronsky 2-2 1-1 6, Barre 1-3 0-0 2, Rotroff 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-62 8-9 73.
Oregon 70, Utah 60
OREGON (9-7) Guerrier 3-8 0-0 7, Dante 6-7 5-11 17, Richardson 5-11 0-0 11, Rigsby 2-6 0-0 5, Soares 0-5 6-8 6, Couisnard 2-9 4-4 10, Ware 3-7 2-2 10, Bittle 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-25 70.
No. 11 Virginia 73, Syracuse 66
SYRACUSE (10-6) Bell 3-3 0-0 8, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-5 0-0 4, Girard 6-17 2-2 19, Mintz 7-14 3-4 18, Brown 3-6 4-6 10, Taylor 3-7 1-2 7, Hima 0-2 0-1 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-15 66.
Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59
UTAH ST. (13-3) Funk 5-8 0-0 14, Dorius 3-5 0-0 6, Bairstow 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 1-3 6, Shulga 3-9 2-4 9, Ashworth 1-8 1-2 4, Akin 2-5 1-4 5, Hamoda 0-5 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-58 6-14 59.
Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Davis beats Garcia by TKO, retains WBA lightweight title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis defended his WBA world lightweight championship, beating Hector Luis Garcia by TKO early Sunday morning after eight rounds. Davis shrugged off a slow start to improve to 28-0 with 26 KOs and hand Garcia his first professional loss in his 17th match. Garcia held in tough with Davis early but could not answer the bell for the ninth round.
