ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
WVNews

Boston 121, San Antonio 116

BOSTON (121) Brown 12-26 3-6 29, Tatum 13-26 3-5 34, Horford 2-7 0-0 4, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 1-1 8, Hauser 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 8-12 2-2 23. Totals 47-95 12-18 121.
WVNews

Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
WVNews

Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Washington St. 74, No. 5 Arizona 61

WASHINGTON ST. (7-10) Gueye 10-22 3-3 24, Jakimovski 1-5 0-0 3, Rodman 4-9 0-0 11, Bamba 3-11 2-4 9, Powell 4-9 1-1 12, Mullins 3-6 4-4 13, Houinsou 0-2 2-2 2, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 12-14 74.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
WVNews

Richmond 75, Duquesne 73

DUQUESNE (12-5) Gunn 5-12 2-2 16, Reece 4-8 2-2 11, Brewer 4-9 0-0 10, Clark 5-12 0-0 12, Grant 1-8 0-0 3, Dixon 5-5 1-2 11, Rozier 0-3 0-0 0, Hronsky 2-2 1-1 6, Barre 1-3 0-0 2, Rotroff 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-62 8-9 73.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Oregon 70, Utah 60

OREGON (9-7) Guerrier 3-8 0-0 7, Dante 6-7 5-11 17, Richardson 5-11 0-0 11, Rigsby 2-6 0-0 5, Soares 0-5 6-8 6, Couisnard 2-9 4-4 10, Ware 3-7 2-2 10, Bittle 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-25 70.
EUGENE, OR
WVNews

No. 11 Virginia 73, Syracuse 66

SYRACUSE (10-6) Bell 3-3 0-0 8, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-5 0-0 4, Girard 6-17 2-2 19, Mintz 7-14 3-4 18, Brown 3-6 4-6 10, Taylor 3-7 1-2 7, Hima 0-2 0-1 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-15 66.
SYRACUSE, NY
WVNews

Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59

UTAH ST. (13-3) Funk 5-8 0-0 14, Dorius 3-5 0-0 6, Bairstow 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 1-3 6, Shulga 3-9 2-4 9, Ashworth 1-8 1-2 4, Akin 2-5 1-4 5, Hamoda 0-5 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-58 6-14 59.
BOISE, ID
WVNews

Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Davis beats Garcia by TKO, retains WBA lightweight title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis defended his WBA world lightweight championship, beating Hector Luis Garcia by TKO early Sunday morning after eight rounds. Davis shrugged off a slow start to improve to 28-0 with 26 KOs and hand Garcia his first professional loss in his 17th match. Garcia held in tough with Davis early but could not answer the bell for the ninth round.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy