Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him

Washington will wrap up its regular season with a home game against the Cowboys, having already been eliminated from the postseason race.

Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , the team had expected to go with Taylor Heinicke on Sunday. That changed, though, when Heinicke told the coaches that it should be rookie Sam Howell instead, as Heinkicke felt that Howell was deserving of playing a full game.

Howell was Washington’s fifth-round pick in last year’s draft. He’s yet to appear in a game this season, which would make Sunday his NFL debut.

The Commanders have gone 5-3-1 in nine games started by Heinicke this season. The 29-year-old has completed 62.2% of his passes for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Howell was a three-year starter at North Carolina, where he threw for 92 touchdowns and 10,283 yards in 37 games.