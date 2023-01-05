Rapper Theophilus London found safe after missing for months, family member says

Rapper Theophilus London has reportedly been found safe, according to a post on Instagram made by a family member.

London’s family had filed a missing person’s report with Los Angeles police earlier in the week, the AP reported , and had also enlisted the public’s help, saying that the rapper had not been seen for months.

The social media post, made Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. by London’s cousin, Mikhail DjKellz Noel, said the rapper had been found safe and well.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin,” Noel said in the post. “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

London, 35, is a Grammy nominated rapper. He has collaborated frequently with Kanye West and has released three studio albums of his own.

No details about where London was located or why he had not contacted his family were provided.

