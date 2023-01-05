Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after he was accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was alleged to have stolen the bottles just before 5 p.m. May 1 from a house in Stamford, police said in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.

