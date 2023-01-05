ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

NBC News

Ezra Miller agrees to plead guilty in Vermont burglary case

Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after he was accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was alleged to have stolen the bottles just before 5 p.m. May 1 from a house in Stamford, police said in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
STAMFORD, VT
NBC News

Tesla plans to spend more than $770 million on Texas factory expansion

Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities there, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, among other things.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC News

GOP members call for George Santos to resign

Many Republicans and Democrats are calling for New York Congressman George Santos to resign as an array of investigations look into false claims about his background and funding of his campaign. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has the latest details on Santos’ response.Jan. 12, 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

Pro-Trump Republican who lost Wash. House seat will run again

Washington Republican Joe Kent is running for Congress again, he announced Wednesday, just months after the conservative military veteran lost a GOP-leaning seat to now-Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In a statement, Kent referred to himself as a "fighter for our conservative values" and criticized the new congresswoman as too...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Santos must 'answer to the voters,' says McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said GOP Rep. George Santos must “answer to the voters” after facing growing calls to resign. Santos won the race for a newly drawn district in N.Y. after admitting to fabricating much of his personal biography.Jan. 11, 2023.
NBC News

Herschel Walker closed 2022 with $5 million despite losing bid

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker closed the year — after his November general election and December runoff — with more than $5 million in cash on hand, new filings show. Walker's campaign filed its campaign finance reports covering the end of the runoff period through the end...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

