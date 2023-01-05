Read full article on original website
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
'She's pretty shaken up': Louisiana mother shoots intruder to death
Louisiana police say a mother shot a man to death after he broke into her home armed with a shovel and lug wrench.Jan. 10, 2023.
Police are using DNA evidence in the Idaho case. Here are the potential pitfalls.
Last week, police announced they had arrested Bryan Kohberger in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. After a weekslong investigation, authorities zeroed in on Kohberger in part by comparing DNA found at the crime scene with DNA of a relative of Kohberger apparently obtained from the family’s home trash.
Ezra Miller agrees to plead guilty in Vermont burglary case
Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after he was accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was alleged to have stolen the bottles just before 5 p.m. May 1 from a house in Stamford, police said in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
Deadly California storm costs hundreds of millions in damage
After a rare storm swamped California, the cost of destruction to the statewide infrastructure is already in the hundreds of millions. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest on the damage.Jan. 12, 2023.
Texas executes former officer who hired hitmen to kill his wife
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994...
Missing Pennsylvania mom last seen January 3
Friends of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown say she would never leave her son behind, as concern grows over her disappearance. Brown’s car, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were all found inside her home. WCAU reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
Amtrak passenger speaks out after spending 35 hours stuck on train
Passengers on an Amtrak auto train traveling from Washington, D.C., to Florida were stuck on the tracks for more than 20 hours and were unable to leave. NBC’s Valerie Castro spoke to one of the passengers trapped on board. Jan. 12, 2023.
Former N.Y. election official pleads guilty to 2021 ballot fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
Search underway for missing Pennsylvania mom who failed to pick up son from bus stop
Officials are searching for a missing Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from a bus stop last week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a “friend and business associate,” the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.
Sheriff warns part of Monterey could become an island as California braces for another strong storm
FORT BRAGG, Calif. — Several communities near California's Monterey Peninsula were told to flee their homes Wednesday after authorities warned that a river swollen by a series of drenching storms is expected to overflow its banks and possibly turn the area into an island. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto...
Tesla plans to spend more than $770 million on Texas factory expansion
Tesla has registered with the state of Texas to expand its electric vehicle factory in Austin this year. January filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration reveal that Tesla plans to spend upward of $770 million on the construction of facilities there, including for battery cell testing and manufacturing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, among other things.
Illinois chemical plant explosion causes massive fire, no civilian injuries reported
A chemical plant explosion in LaSalle, Ill., caused a massive fire where residents were asked to shelter in place. No civilian injuries were reported, and the fire was contained by multiple fire departments, LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said in a press conference.Jan. 11, 2023.
Supreme Court allows New York gun law to remain in effect for now
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a New York gun control law that was enacted in the wake of the high court’s landmark ruling in June that dramatically expanded the right to bear arms outside the home to remain in effect while a legal challenge against it continues.
GOP members call for George Santos to resign
Many Republicans and Democrats are calling for New York Congressman George Santos to resign as an array of investigations look into false claims about his background and funding of his campaign. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has the latest details on Santos’ response.Jan. 12, 2023.
Pro-Trump Republican who lost Wash. House seat will run again
Washington Republican Joe Kent is running for Congress again, he announced Wednesday, just months after the conservative military veteran lost a GOP-leaning seat to now-Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In a statement, Kent referred to himself as a "fighter for our conservative values" and criticized the new congresswoman as too...
Democratic win in Virginia special election stymies Gov. Youngkin's push for 15-week abortion ban
Democrat Aaron Rouse has won a special election for a state Senate seat in Virginia after his Republican opponent conceded in a race that was widely viewed as a proxy fight over abortion. Rouse, a former NFL player who has served on the Virginia Beach City Council for the past...
Santos must 'answer to the voters,' says McCarthy
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said GOP Rep. George Santos must “answer to the voters” after facing growing calls to resign. Santos won the race for a newly drawn district in N.Y. after admitting to fabricating much of his personal biography.Jan. 11, 2023.
N.Y. Republican leaders and lawmakers call on GOP Rep. George Santos to resign over campaign lies
A growing number of GOP lawmakers from New York are calling for the resignation of Rep. George Santos, the newly sworn-in member of Congress who confessed to having lied about key details of his background. At least four House Republicans from New York said Santos should step down after Nassau...
Herschel Walker closed 2022 with $5 million despite losing bid
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker closed the year — after his November general election and December runoff — with more than $5 million in cash on hand, new filings show. Walker's campaign filed its campaign finance reports covering the end of the runoff period through the end...
