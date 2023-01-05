After up to 1" of snow central & eastern Illinois to southwestern Indiana to Kentucky & Tennessee last night to today & some dustings here, we see some scattered snow showers tonight, occasionally mixed with freezing drizzle. They will eventually end, but the wind will gradually diminish. Localized areas of whitened or dusted grass, car tops & rooftops are possible. Watch bridges & overpasses.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO