Warriors Pick Up Key League Win Against Wolves

At Black Hills (Tumwater)

WARRIORS 35, WOLVES 31

Rochester 13 10 2 10 — 35

Black Hills 9 7 3 12 — 31

Rochester: Haury 9, Dupont 2, Stull 10, Andree-Cordell 9, Winter 4, Demers 1

Black Hills: Williams 3, Klovas 7, Johnson 4, Patti 6, McMahon 11

In a defensive battle, the Rochester girls basketball team held off a late Black Hills rally in a 35-31 2A Evergreen Conference contest Wednesday night.

The Warriors managed to hold the Wolves to single digit scoring in every quarter, except for the fourth, when the Wolves attempted to make one final push for the win.

Unphased, Rochester made 10 of 14 of its free throw attempts to seal the win, led by Roisin Stull’s 10-point, 7-rebound, 3-steal game.

“Tonight we played excellent team defense and shot well from the free throw line,” Warriors coach Davina Serdahl said. “Which was needed as we did not particularly shoot well from the floor. I was also pleased with how composed and calm we were in the game.”

Junior Sara Haury added nine points, four assists, and sunk three free throws at the end to seal the win. Mandy Andree-Cordell also earned praise from her coach, scoring nine points and playing solid defense against a taller Wolves squad.

Black Hills was led by sophomore Kiley McMahon’s 11 points, and Ava Klovas added another seven for the Wolves.

Black Hills will play crosstown rival Tumwater on Friday next, while the Warriors don’t play again until next Tuesday at home against Shelton.