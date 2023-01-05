ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, WA

Mountaineers Win at Home Against Chinooks

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Rainier guard Brooklynn Swenson scans the floor looking to pass against Adna Dec. 7.

At Rainier

MOUNTAINEERS 68, CHINOOKS 26

Kalama 1 13 8 4 — 26

Rainier 23 24 15 6 — 68

Kalama: Brandenburg 2, Johnston 8, Doerty 9, Johnson 1, Given 2, Larsen 4

Rainier: Swenson 21, Askey 19, Mathson 3, Plowman 2, Blackburn 2, Beckman 8, Hanson 13

Outscoring Kalama by 22 points in the first quarter, the 2B No. 6 Rainier girls basketball team upended the Chinooks Wednesday at home in Central 2B League play, 68-26.

The Mountaineers put up nearly 50 points in the first half to just 14 for Kalama to take the dominant win.

Brooklynn Swenson led Rainier with 21 points, and fellow guard Angelica Askey added another 19 in a perimeter-driven attack. Still, coach Brandon Eygabroad was happy with the Mountaineers’ inside-out game.

“Started off the game well on both ends of the floor,” Eygabroad said. “We forced a lot of turnovers and got out in transition. We did a great job of getting the ball down low to Haleigh Hanson who scored 13. We still have a long way to go until we are where we want to be but the girls are putting in the work.”

The Mountaineers play another league contest this Friday when they head to Winlock at 7 p.m.

