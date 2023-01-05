ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
ATLANTA, GA
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
Former A&M QB Zach Calzada returning to Texas to play his college ball

Veteran college football writer Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday that former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada would be transferring to Incarnate Word in San Antonio after a stint at Auburn. Calzada left Aggieland after the 2021 season for the SEC West program via the NCAA transfer portal but never played a down for the Tigers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions

USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Rick Barnes said about win over Vanderbilt

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Tuesday night to react to the fifth-ranked Vols' 77-68 win over Vanderbilt. Here's what Barnes had to say about the win over the Commodores. Opening Statement:. “Well, I’ve said it, and I think every time we play against Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA

