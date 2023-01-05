Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season
The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
Deion Sanders: Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join Colorado football coaching staff
Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer would join Colorado football's coaching staff in some capacity this offseason. The recently-hired Buffaloes head coach explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Mike Zimmer is going to walk through that door any moment, Willie Taggart is going...
Iowa Football: Tyler Barnes on new quarterback Marco Lainez: "He's an ultimate competitor"
The Hawkeyes are continuing to revamp their quarterback room. With Alex Padilla departing and Spencer Petras unable to play his final year due to injury, Iowa has brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara along with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Kirk Ferentz will also be adding freshman Marco Lainez from its 2023 class in June.
Former A&M QB Zach Calzada returning to Texas to play his college ball
Veteran college football writer Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday that former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada would be transferring to Incarnate Word in San Antonio after a stint at Auburn. Calzada left Aggieland after the 2021 season for the SEC West program via the NCAA transfer portal but never played a down for the Tigers.
USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions
USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
Transfer offensive tackle commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over SEC rival
With one of Tennessee’s starting offensive tackles from this season heading to the NFL draft, the Vols have looked to the NCAA transfer portal over the past several weeks in search of an experienced replacement. They addressed their need Monday by beating out an SEC rival for a veteran starter from another Power Five program.
What Rick Barnes said about win over Vanderbilt
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Tuesday night to react to the fifth-ranked Vols' 77-68 win over Vanderbilt. Here's what Barnes had to say about the win over the Commodores. Opening Statement:. “Well, I’ve said it, and I think every time we play against Vanderbilt...
2024 blue-chip safety prospect Jordon Johnson-Rubell trims recruiting list
One of the most sought after 2024 safety prospects trimmed his list of suitors to 12. IMG Academy standout Jordon Johnson-Rubell's list of finalists is a diverse group of programs. He plans to focus his recruiting on Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, USC and Wisconsin going forward.
Where Iowa football ranks in the way-too-early rankings for the 2023 season
The 2022 college football season has come to a conclusion with Georgia taking down TCU, 65-7, in impressive fashion in Monday night's National Championship Game. With one season over, it's never too soon to look forward to next year. The 2023 season will be here before we know it and...
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Penn State officially adds two specialists through NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State coach James Franklin has placed a significant emphasis on the Nittany Lions special teams units during his nine-year tenure, and it’s shown with the program’s work in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Penn State officially announced Monday the additions of kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia) and punter Riley...
