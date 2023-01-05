ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

T-Wolves Hold Off Late Riverhawk Rally in Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com

At Morton

TIMBERWOLVES 36, RIVERHAWKS 32

Toledo 4 5 11 12 — 32

Morton-WP 9 13 9 5 — 36

Toledo: Arceo-Hanson 6, Hill 2, Marcil 6, Stanley 15, Bowen 3

Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 11, M. Armstrong 9, Miller 12, Gonzalez 4

Led by Keira Miller’s double-double, the Morton-White Pass girls basketball team got an early lead, and held on late in a 36-32 win over Toledo in Morton Wednesday night.

Miller scored a team-high 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds in a strong performance in the post, and was helped by another 11 points from Natalia Armstrong on the outside.

On the other side, after falling into a 22-9 hole at the half, the Riverhawks battled back to make it interesting in the fourth, but couldn’t quite get over the hump in the Central 2B League loss.

Ryah Stanley continued her hot streak, scoring a game-high 15 points for Toledo.

The Timberwolves take on Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Friday while the Riverhawks play at Toutle Lake.

