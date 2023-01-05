ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquilla, TX

Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family

CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023

Crime up in Killeen

Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
Breezy & warm for Friday before Saturday front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chill once again this morning, but the afternoon will feel a lot different with south winds staying on the breezy side. We'll see highs climb into the low 70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day along with the humidity. As a result, temperatures will be falling into only the 40s tonight.
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
