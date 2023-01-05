Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
fox44news.com
Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
KTRE
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
Now Leasing: What Will Replace The Movie Theater At The Temple, Texas Mall?
With the end of the 2022, changes were already in store for Central Texas. One early one in 2023 that some dreaded was the loss of the business in the Temple Mall. Earlier in December of 2022, it was revealed that the movie theater was set to close its doors at the end of the month.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
fox44news.com
Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
News Channel 25
Killeen business owners worry about homeless camps, city leaders looking for solutions
Many store owners in downtown Killeen are not happy with homeless people setting up camp, right in front of their stores. That's why city leaders looked into creating an ordinance during their city council meeting on Tuesday to enforce a Texas State law banning camping. However, city leaders learned the...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public's help
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments from two months ago on shelter closures due to distemper. The Humane Society of Central Texas has until Jan. 7 to get four distemper-positive dogs a safe home. In order to provide a safe environment...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
fox44news.com
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
News Channel 25
Crime up in Killeen
Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
News Channel 25
Breezy & warm for Friday before Saturday front
CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chill once again this morning, but the afternoon will feel a lot different with south winds staying on the breezy side. We'll see highs climb into the low 70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day along with the humidity. As a result, temperatures will be falling into only the 40s tonight.
KWTX
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
fox44news.com
Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
News Channel 25
Murder or Self-Defense? Killeen man accused of shooting police officer
KILLEEN, Texas — Marvin Guy, a Bell county resident, has spent the last eight years in the county jail on a $4 million bond, waiting for his day in court. He's accused of shooting Det. Charles D. Dinwiddie, the SWAT leader who directed the raid on Guy’s apartment in 2014.
Comments / 0