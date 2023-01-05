Read full article on original website
Astros coach, Refugio native to be honored during South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Jan. 26
Houston Astros quality assistant coach and Refugio County native Dan Firova will be recognized on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi as the 2023 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award winner. As part of a 43-year professional baseball career, Firova has earned a World...
The King Experience returning to Goliad on Jan. 14
The band Riptide is returning to Goliad to present the King Experience: “Aloha from Hawaii,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Goliad High School Auditorium. The date of the event marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's televised show, “Aloha from Hawaii.”. This is...
Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr.
Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr. passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 98. He was born in East Prairie, Missouri on Sept 20, 1924 to the late James Allon Baker and Grace Louise McElwayne. Al served in WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Sinton V.F.W. Post 12160 and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sinton. An electrician by trade, he loved to help people, tell stories, and go dancing.
Patricia Ann Middleton
On December 11, 2022, Patricia Ann Middleton, of Tuleta, Texas left for her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A “Beautiful Soul,” Patricia was born August 20, 1946 to Paul and Dorothy Harrison. She was compassionate, loving, sincere and accepting of everyone. A retired registered nurse of over 40 years, she took pleasure in reading, sewing, singing and horses. She was a peacemaker in her family. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Tuleta, Texas.
Charity Concert Series to kick off with Gene Watson
The 2023 Charity Concert Series at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 19 with Gene Watson. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Watson’s career in the music industry spans over 50 years. His career began with performances in...
2022-Year in Review
The year 2022 in Refugio County was one of triumph, tragedy, compassion and gratitude. State champions were crowned in high school sports and a World Series ring was earned by one of the county’s own. The county rallied around a volunteer firefighter to assist him and his family during...
Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll, better known as "Popcorn Guy" has been making his rounds around social media, generating large numbers for his smooth popcorn making skills. 3NEWS first reported on Grosboll last week, when word of his superior popcorn skills caught the eye of Century 16 Theatre...
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
New details emerge about Brooks Drive shooting
Officials say he grabbed an AK-47 went outside and starting shooting towards the house across the street. Two teenagers were injured as a result.
Ex-Felon in Texas Goes on a Terrifying and Violent Crime Spree
A previously convicted felon in Corpus went on a violent crime spree. The ex-felon is soon about to face the consequences of his dangerous and erratic actions. Back in August of 2022, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne Carrington robbed a bank in Corpus Christi. As Carrington made his way towards a bank teller, he flashed his pistol and warned the employee 'not to make a scene.' The teller complied as Carrington demanded all the money from the drawer.
