On December 11, 2022, Patricia Ann Middleton, of Tuleta, Texas left for her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A “Beautiful Soul,” Patricia was born August 20, 1946 to Paul and Dorothy Harrison. She was compassionate, loving, sincere and accepting of everyone. A retired registered nurse of over 40 years, she took pleasure in reading, sewing, singing and horses. She was a peacemaker in her family. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Tuleta, Texas.

TULETA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO