Refugio, TX

The King Experience returning to Goliad on Jan. 14

The band Riptide is returning to Goliad to present the King Experience: “Aloha from Hawaii,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Goliad High School Auditorium. The date of the event marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's televised show, “Aloha from Hawaii.”. This is...
GOLIAD, TX
Charity Concert Series to kick off with Gene Watson

The 2023 Charity Concert Series at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 19 with Gene Watson. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Watson’s career in the music industry spans over 50 years. His career began with performances in...
VICTORIA, TX
Grammy Winner Tejano Group Booked for Round Up Days

Saturday night, March 25, Grammy-winning Tejano group‘Solido’ performs at the 2023 Ingleside Round Up Days held at N.O. Simmons Park, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. The band’s booking was announced over the weekend on social media. It will be the 51st year the event’s been held, opening Friday, March 24 and offering carnival rides, games, food, arts and craft vendors, and a growing list of top-drawer entertainers.
INGLESIDE, TX
Jimmy Kimmel invites Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' to the Oscars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll, better known as "Popcorn Guy" has been making his rounds around social media, generating large numbers for his smooth popcorn making skills. 3NEWS first reported on Grosboll last week, when word of his superior popcorn skills caught the eye of Century 16 Theatre...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
New rules for Nueces County game rooms

Effective Jan. 2, 2023, game room owners will operate under new mandates approved by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in May 2022. Game rooms have long been a gray area in Texas with their eight-liner machines or computers that resemble slot machines. Thus far, game rooms have maneuvered around state laws against casino gambling, either by not offering cash payouts or by selling players a product (music downloads, for example) to gain access to the machine. The courts and the voters will determine their ultimate legality.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
MATHIS, TX

