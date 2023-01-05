Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Astros coach, Refugio native to be honored during South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Jan. 26
Houston Astros quality assistant coach and Refugio County native Dan Firova will be recognized on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi as the 2023 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award winner. As part of a 43-year professional baseball career, Firova has earned a World...
mysoutex.com
Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr.
Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr. passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 98. He was born in East Prairie, Missouri on Sept 20, 1924 to the late James Allon Baker and Grace Louise McElwayne. Al served in WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Sinton V.F.W. Post 12160 and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sinton. An electrician by trade, he loved to help people, tell stories, and go dancing.
KSAT 12
Beloved young coach at Devine Middle School passes away after collapsing in class
SAN ANTONIO – His playful, easygoing personality made him an easy pick to be a student’s favorite coach. But 35-year-old Jacob Sanchez was also an inspiration, a leader and an innovator that made him so likable to those he worked with at Devine Middle School. On Thursday, Sanchez...
mysoutex.com
2022-Year in Review
The year 2022 in Refugio County was one of triumph, tragedy, compassion and gratitude. State champions were crowned in high school sports and a World Series ring was earned by one of the county’s own. The county rallied around a volunteer firefighter to assist him and his family during...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
mysoutex.com
The King Experience returning to Goliad on Jan. 14
The band Riptide is returning to Goliad to present the King Experience: “Aloha from Hawaii,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Goliad High School Auditorium. The date of the event marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's televised show, “Aloha from Hawaii.”. This is...
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
MuySA: Coming to terms with San Antonio’s disdain for Marbach Road
San Antonio feels some type of way about Marbach.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent infestations result in temporary closures of 2 restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – The health department recently suspended the licenses of two restaurants due to rodent infestations. Both of the businesses were back up and operating when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out if they had made the required corrections. Yaya’s Thai Restaurant...
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
mysoutex.com
Charity Concert Series to kick off with Gene Watson
The 2023 Charity Concert Series at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 19 with Gene Watson. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Watson’s career in the music industry spans over 50 years. His career began with performances in...
mysoutex.com
VC announces schedule of spring semester CTE courses
Victoria College has released its Spring 2023 Workforce & Continuing Education schedule. The schedule includes courses in business and technology, industrial trades, language, transportation, and personal enrichment that will be offered in Victoria and Gonzales. “Our courses are designed to provide knowledge and hands-on skills to prepare students for a...
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
KSAT 12
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department. At 12:01 a.m. […]
Cold front brings chance of thunderstorms, hail to San Antonio area overnight
The possible storms will kick off a 5-day stretch of rain chances around San Antonio
Comments / 0