Poth, TX

Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr.

Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr. passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 98. He was born in East Prairie, Missouri on Sept 20, 1924 to the late James Allon Baker and Grace Louise McElwayne. Al served in WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Sinton V.F.W. Post 12160 and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sinton. An electrician by trade, he loved to help people, tell stories, and go dancing.
SINTON, TX
2022-Year in Review

The year 2022 in Refugio County was one of triumph, tragedy, compassion and gratitude. State champions were crowned in high school sports and a World Series ring was earned by one of the county’s own. The county rallied around a volunteer firefighter to assist him and his family during...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
The King Experience returning to Goliad on Jan. 14

The band Riptide is returning to Goliad to present the King Experience: “Aloha from Hawaii,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Goliad High School Auditorium. The date of the event marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's televised show, “Aloha from Hawaii.”. This is...
GOLIAD, TX
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Charity Concert Series to kick off with Gene Watson

The 2023 Charity Concert Series at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 19 with Gene Watson. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Watson’s career in the music industry spans over 50 years. His career began with performances in...
VICTORIA, TX
VC announces schedule of spring semester CTE courses

Victoria College has released its Spring 2023 Workforce & Continuing Education schedule. The schedule includes courses in business and technology, industrial trades, language, transportation, and personal enrichment that will be offered in Victoria and Gonzales. “Our courses are designed to provide knowledge and hands-on skills to prepare students for a...
GONZALES, TX
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen

Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department. At 12:01 a.m. […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

