BBC
Cost-of-living payments: Three instalments totalling £900 confirmed
Eight million people receiving benefits and on low incomes will receive their £900 cost-of-living payments in three instalments, the government has said. The first payment of £301 will be made in the spring, with a second of £300 in the autumn and a final £299 instalment in the spring of 2024.
BBC
Cheshire East Council residents face 4.9% tax increase
A council tax increase of 4.99% has been proposed for people living in the Cheshire East Council area. The authority said it was needed to pay for the rising costs of social care. It will also consider "radical changes" to its spending, because it said the council tax hike would...
BBC
Anglesey apology after double council tax error
Anglesey residents are being urged to check they have been properly refunded after double council tax payments were mistakenly taken from 1,300 accounts. People who had paid their council tax by direct debit on 21 December 2022 had their accounts debited again in error. Anglesey council has "apologised unreservedly" for...
BBC
Devon children's services funding could rise by 18%
Devon County Council is aiming to increase spending on protecting vulnerable children and adults. The target budget for 2023/24 includes an 18.4% increase in spending on children's services and an 8.8% rise in adult social care. A 5.4% increase in public health and communities spending is also planned. Council leader...
BBC
Pair to run Coventry City Council during chief exec search
Two senior officers will run Coventry City Council until a new chief executive can be found. It was announced on Monday that Martin Reeves had left the post to become chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. Barry Hastie and Kirston Nelson will work as joint acting chief executives from next...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023
Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WSET
SNAP benefits to continue through January
(WSET) — Federal approval greenlit the way for Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to release emergency benefits for eligible households in January. The benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on January 16. The enhanced SNAP benefit requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotments on a...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 arriving next week
This month's Social Security retirement payments worth up to $4,194 will be paid to recipients starting next week. The Social Security Administration's payments scheduled to go out on Jan. 11 will be given to recipients born between the 1st and 10th of a month. The retirement benefits the SSA pays to recipients every month always begin on the second Wednesday of a month, according to the administration's calendar.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments
Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
Three January deadlines to claim between $36 and $25,000 – see who qualifies for extra money
1. Keurig – up to $36. Coffee maker Keurig Dr Pepper got slapped with a class action lawsuit in 2018 over allegedly misleading customers about how easy it is to recycle its products. While the company has denied the claims, it reached a $10million settlement in 2022. As result,...
One week until boosted direct payments between $1,827 and $4,555 go out to millions of Americans
AMERICANS have only one week remaining to receive a direct payment worth anywhere from $1,827 and $4,555. The exact Social Security amount that hits your account is determined by your birthday because retiring earlier can reduce your full benefits. This year marks a significant boost in Social Security and Supplemental...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels
Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!
Four cities and states areproviding financial assistance to residents in February. Photo by(Alexander Mills/Unsplash) As Americans continue to grapple with high inflation, four cities and states are offering direct payments in February to help residents cope with rising costs. Here are the details on the financial assistance being offered:
Disabled people among hardest hit by cost of living crisis, finds study
Disabled people in the UK are much more likely to struggle to heat their homes and cut back on food this winter, according to a report highlighting “massive” income gaps amid the cost of living squeeze. Research from the Resolution Foundation found people with disabilities had an available...
aarp.org
ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities
If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $5,000 Availlable to Help Small Businesses
There are a number of different issues small businesses deal with on a daily basis. From finances to hiring, structural improvement, and much more. Community grants look to help with all those issues, but sometimes they focus more on the latter. This includes supporting businesses in their communities with storefront improvements, employee training, growth, development and more.
All of the benefits, pensions and cost of living payments going out in January
As the new year dawns, many in the UK will still be looking anxiously at their energy bills and thinking twice about switching the heating on.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April for average users and the market turmoil inspired by last year’s political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult winter.The UK rate of inflation currently stands at 10.7 per cent, driving up the cost of goods on...
BBC
Energy payment: Post Office urges NI customers to redeem vouchers quickly
The first £600 energy payment vouchers will start arriving from 16 January, the Post Office has said. Mark Gibson, external affairs manager at Post Office NI, said the rollout will be staggered over four weeks. Customers have been urged to redeem the voucher soon after getting it to ensure...
