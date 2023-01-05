Read full article on original website
BBC
Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force. Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m. He said government funding was "just not enough"...
BBC
Southend council defends 5% tax rise in 'toughest budget for decade'
A council leader has defended a proposed 5% tax increase which would raise £5m - but would mean Band C households pay an extra £70 a year. Labour-led Southend-on-Sea City Council blamed rising inflation and "demand in adult social care". It unveiled its "toughest draft budget for a...
BBC
Cheshire East Council residents face 4.9% tax increase
A council tax increase of 4.99% has been proposed for people living in the Cheshire East Council area. The authority said it was needed to pay for the rising costs of social care. It will also consider "radical changes" to its spending, because it said the council tax hike would...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent council tax rise to support social care budget increase
Council tax in Stoke-on-Trent could rise by almost 5% to increase the funding available for vulnerable children and adults. The city council is considering increasing the budget for those services to £178.5m in the next financial year, a rise of £24m. Its proposals would see people in 93%...
BBC
Bristol: Rent controls to stop 'unaffordable' housing to be debated
Rent controls could soon be needed to stop housing becoming "increasingly unaffordable", councillors say. Bristol City Council will vote on potentially bringing in rent controls on Tuesday, despite not yet having the legal power to do so. The council says the cost of renting privately in the city has risen...
Cost of living payments for 2023 will leave families ‘worse off’, say campaigners
Vulnerable Britons will be even worse off in 2023 than in the year gone by because the government’s planned cost of living payments aren’t generous enough, campaigners have warned.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced on Tuesday the payments schedule which will see eight million households on low incomes receive fresh cost of living support in spring.The £900 cash support for eligible means-tested benefits claimants – including people on universal credit, pension credit and tax credits – starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The first payment of £301 will...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels
Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees living in hotels as councils struggle to deal with rising homelessness
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are being housed in hotels as councils struggle to deal with a rising number becoming homeless.Nearly 3,000 Ukrainian households have presented themselves as homeless to English councils since the end of February 2022.And with renting privately becoming “all but impossible” and limited social housing available, many councils have had no choice but to place them in temporary accommodation when their Homes for Ukraine or family sponsorships break down.Councils have said that the “growing number” of Ukrainians presenting as homeless is placing pressure on local services. Freedom of information figures obtained by The Independent from 134...
Revealed: NHS trusts tell patients they can go private and jump hospital queues
NHS trusts with record waiting lists are promoting “quick and easy” private healthcare services at their own hospitals, offering patients the chance to jump year-long queues, the Observer can reveal. Hospitals are offering hip replacements from £10,000, cataract surgery for £2,200 and hernia repairs for £2,500. MRI scans...
BBC
Plans submitted to demolish Bristol's Grosvenor Hotel
Plans have been submitted to demolish a Bristol landmark. Earlcloud Ltd has applied to knock down the former Grosvenor Hotel which stands close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station. The building was gutted by a fire in October that was believed to have been deliberately started. The firm's director Nimish...
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Critical incidents ongoing at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire are on day six of a critical incident. The county's NHS trusts made the move on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions. The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals...
BBC
The NHS crisis - decades in the making
The NHS is in the middle of another extremely challenging, gruelling winter with senior doctors warning that hospitals are facing intolerable pressures that are costing lives. A&E waits and ambulance delays are at their worst levels on record. The health service was already under pressure - the result of long-standing...
BBC
Energy crisis: MPs call for 'war effort' on insulation
A cross party group of MPs have called for a "war effort" to improve the energy efficiency of UK homes. In a far-reaching report, the Environmental Audit Committee says a "window of opportunity" was missed last summer to get more homes insulated. The report also recommends a faster move away...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
Channel 4 privatisation plans formally abandoned
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan reverses proposals set out under predecessor Nadine Dorries in Boris Johnson’s government
BBC
Pair to run Coventry City Council during chief exec search
Two senior officers will run Coventry City Council until a new chief executive can be found. It was announced on Monday that Martin Reeves had left the post to become chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. Barry Hastie and Kirston Nelson will work as joint acting chief executives from next...
BBC
Employers could sue unions under planned anti-strike laws
Unions could be sued if they do not provide minimum levels of fire, ambulance and rail services, under planned anti-strike laws. Voluntary agreements would cover other sectors including health, education, other transport services, border security and nuclear decommissioning. The measures will not resolve the current wave of strikes. Unions have...
Starmer: Free at the point of use will remain governing principle of NHS
Sir Keir Starmer has defended backing the use of the private sector to drive down NHS waiting lists, despite his leadership pledge to “end outsourcing in our NHS”.The Labour leader told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “We’re not talking about privatising the NHS. The NHS has always used elements from the private sector, GPs are an example of that.”Pressed about his pledge, Sir Keir replied: “Outsourcing of some issues and functions I don’t think has been very effective.“Let me be clear, we’re not talking about privatising the NHS, we’re talking about using the private sector effectively.“Free at the...
