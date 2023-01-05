It may have just gotten a whole lot easier to turn your living room or den into your own personal movie theater. Laser TV maker Awol Vision just unveiled a new 4K set called the Vanish this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company’s latest model attempts to one-up the competition by coming with its own retractable screen. Technically, you don’t need a screen to use an ultra-short-throw laser projector. As long as you have enough wall space, you can use the device to watch whatever TV show, movie or game you want. But to really get the...

