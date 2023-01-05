Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Critical incidents ongoing at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire are on day six of a critical incident. The county's NHS trusts made the move on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions. The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals...
BBC
Birmingham council defends dozens of bollards on pavement
A council has defended installing dozens of bollards on a pavement saying they were needed to tackle inconsiderate parking outside a school. Birmingham City Council put up more than 50 black and yellow bollards along a short stretch of the Bristol Road South, Longbridge. Critics have described the site as...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Amber Deakin: Woman, 18, killed in Bradford police chase crash named
An 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase has been named. Amber Deakin was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra when it crashed on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. The car was...
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
Swan rescued after being shot with catapult in Leicestershire
A swan has had surgery to remove two large ball bearings that were found lodged in her head and beak. The RSPCA said the injured bird was rescued from the Grand Union Canal in Glen Parva, Leicestershire, on 27 December. The injury, that made a hole in the middle of...
BBC
Plans submitted to demolish Bristol's Grosvenor Hotel
Plans have been submitted to demolish a Bristol landmark. Earlcloud Ltd has applied to knock down the former Grosvenor Hotel which stands close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station. The building was gutted by a fire in October that was believed to have been deliberately started. The firm's director Nimish...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Staffordshire truckers jailed for laundering up to £45m
Six men have been jailed for their role in the illegal laundering of up to £45m. The road haulage operators from Staffordshire used their company, Genesis 2014 (UK) Ltd, to collect huge sums of cash from across England and transport it to London. It was then transferred onwards and...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike
Another strike by ambulance workers has been announced in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.Unite said its ambulance members will walk out on January 23.The union said it will work with local trusts to ensure life and limb emergency cover.More than 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will be involved in the walkout.The general public must be as mystified as our ambulance workers as to why the Government is not moving heaven and earth to solve this disputeOnay Kasab, UniteUnite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute as...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze
A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
BBC
NHS Lanarkshire ordered to pay patient's family £250,000
A health board has been ordered to pay £250,000 to the family of a mentally ill woman who took her own life. A judge found that NHS Lanarkshire acted negligently in caring for Lynette Giblen, 35, who died in Glasgow on 10 October 2016. Ms Giblen's family believe she...
BBC
Man dies after New Year's Eve crash in Birmingham
A man has died after two cars collided in Birmingham on New Year's Eve. He was driving on Stratford Road in Hall Green shortly after 23:30 GMT when he was believed to have been struck by a Silver Mercedes, police said. The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC
Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force. Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m. He said government funding was "just not enough"...
BBC
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
BBC
Live power cables cut in spate of cable thefts in Devon
Live power cables have been cut from pylons in a series of thefts. Police said thieves stole 70m (230ft) of copper cable in the latest incident off the A38 at Sherford, Devon. Officers said the thefts were "extremely dangerous" both for the thieves and for any members of the public nearby.
Comments / 0