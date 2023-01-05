Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
BBC
Prince Harry: One unanswered claim at the heart of his story
Forget, for one moment, the allegation of a physical attack by his brother reportedly set out in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare. Put to one side claims of shouting matches and William criticising Harry's new wife. It's all good juicy stuff and it reveals - if true - the depths...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
Channel 4 privatisation plans formally abandoned
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan reverses proposals set out under predecessor Nadine Dorries in Boris Johnson’s government
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC
Solihull: Thousands donate after boys' ice lake deaths
A fundraising page for the families of four boys who drowned after falling into an icy lake has reached almost £100,000 in donations. Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10. The friends were...
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
BBC
Live power cables cut in spate of cable thefts in Devon
Live power cables have been cut from pylons in a series of thefts. Police said thieves stole 70m (230ft) of copper cable in the latest incident off the A38 at Sherford, Devon. Officers said the thefts were "extremely dangerous" both for the thieves and for any members of the public nearby.
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC
Mallard Pass Solar Farm: Public asked for views
Members of the public are being asked to submit views over plans for a solar farm that would be the UK's biggest. The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling the Lincolnshire and Rutland border, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years. The scheme is being...
BBC
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...
BBC
Filippo Bernardini: Italian admits stealing unpublished books
An Italian man has admitted stealing more than 1,000 unpublished manuscripts, many written by high-profile authors. Filippo Bernardini impersonated figures from the publishing industry to trick people into handing over their works. He used his inside industry knowledge, having been employed by the publishing giant Simon & Schuster in London.
BBC
Cambridgeshire County Council U-turn on sofa recycling centre ban
A county council has made a U-turn on a ban on soft furnishings being accepted at its recycling centres. Cambridgeshire County Council had said sofas, beanbags and cushions could not be taken to its nine centres from 1 January due to new disposal rules. It has now found an "interim...
BBC
Birmingham council defends dozens of bollards on pavement
A council has defended installing dozens of bollards on a pavement saying they were needed to tackle inconsiderate parking outside a school. Birmingham City Council put up more than 50 black and yellow bollards along a short stretch of the Bristol Road South, Longbridge. Critics have described the site as...
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC
Plans submitted to demolish Bristol's Grosvenor Hotel
Plans have been submitted to demolish a Bristol landmark. Earlcloud Ltd has applied to knock down the former Grosvenor Hotel which stands close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station. The building was gutted by a fire in October that was believed to have been deliberately started. The firm's director Nimish...
