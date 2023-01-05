Read full article on original website
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Taken off IR
Martinez (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site. Martinez appears to be ready to return to the lineup Saturday against Los Angeles following a four-game absence. He has accounted for five assists, 33 shots on goal and 132 blocks in 37 appearances this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
Saints X-Factors vs. Panthers | Week 18
Predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week-18 season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in easy victory
Kelce recorded six receptions on seven targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs were able to keep the ball on the ground in the victory, which suppressed the production of Kelce. He did manage a 15-yard reception late in the second quarter, and he was tackled at the one-yard line before Isiah Pacheco punched in a touchdown late in the game. Despite the slow close to the regular season, Kelce recorded 110 receptions, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns across 17 games on the campaign.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
CBS Sports
Bruins make history with 30th win: How goal differential tells the story of Boston's success
The Boston Bruins recorded their 30th win of the 2022-23 season on Thursday when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2. In doing so, it tied the Bruins with the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens for the second-fastest team to record 30 wins in a single season in NHL history. The only...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
