Saint Augustine, FL

'Home Diagnosis' hosts visit St. Augustine

An episode for season three of the PBS TV series “Home Diagnosis” was filmed in St. Augustine in December in conjunction with the St. Johns Housing Partnership. The upcoming season is all about disasters, natural and human-made, and building resilience, making Florida a perfect setting. “Home Diagnosis,” created...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care

Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
FLORIDA STATE
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

