Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Orange Park Town Council to consider new dog parkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Related
pontevedrarecorder.com
'Home Diagnosis' hosts visit St. Augustine
An episode for season three of the PBS TV series “Home Diagnosis” was filmed in St. Augustine in December in conjunction with the St. Johns Housing Partnership. The upcoming season is all about disasters, natural and human-made, and building resilience, making Florida a perfect setting. “Home Diagnosis,” created...
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Award-winning rock band the Eagles coming to Jacksonville in 2023 ‘Hotel California’ Tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, extend the Eagles’ “Hotel California” Tour with an additional 2023 show set for Jacksonville on March 25. STORY: Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family, per report. Tickets for the “Hotel...
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
Florida Surgeon Ladapo Free From University Of Florida Review
A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
duvalsports.com
VOTE: Who Is The Top Middle School Football Team In Northeast Florida?
It’s Bowl season in college football, and playoff season in both college and pro football. So in keeping with the season, we’re creating three bowl games in which you get to vote for the winners!. We’re the only plaform to cover all middle school football championship games in...
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
floridapolitics.com
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care
Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
iheart.com
Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans
Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
Jacksonville Jaguars select HOK Architects as design consultant for ‘Stadium of the Future’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced that it has selected a design consultant in its process of making TIAA Bank Field the “Stadium of the Future.”. HOK Architects, the firm behind the design of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was picked by the Jags after 12...
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’
Reception among Commissioners was a little better. Call it what you will — a welcome sign, a gateway to the city — but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island.
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Comments / 0