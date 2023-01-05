ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
whdh.com

NH attorney general names officers involved in shooting death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Saturday released the names of two Gilford police officers involved in the shooting death of a teenager. Officers arrived at a Gilford home on Sunday, New Year’s Day, after authorities received a 911 call about a person...
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Rutland police name new K9

RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
LEICESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
SUNDERLAND, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Gilmanton woman arrested for impersonating sheriff online

LACONIA — Megan Murphy, 26, of Gilmanton, was arrested Friday for submitting a form, pretending to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, through the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website. The police are charging Murphy with criminal defamation. “We conducted an investigation regarding the electronic communication sent...
GILMANTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Dog stolen in Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dog that was stolen in Tunbridge. The theft took place on New Brighton Hill Road. Police say Brent Morrill reported that his dog Tundra was stolen from inside his home. Tundra is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky. Morrill...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
WCAX

AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
GILFORD, NH

