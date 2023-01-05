Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
WCAX
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
whdh.com
NH attorney general names officers involved in shooting death
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Saturday released the names of two Gilford police officers involved in the shooting death of a teenager. Officers arrived at a Gilford home on Sunday, New Year’s Day, after authorities received a 911 call about a person...
WMUR.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting incident of 17-year-old in Gilford identified
GILFORD, N.H. — The two officers involved in the deadly shooting incident of a 17-year-old at his home in Gilford on New Year's Day have been identified. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
newportdispatch.com
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
WMUR.com
Defense for man accused of firing at sheriff's deputy seeks more information
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy made a brief appearance in court Friday. Nicholas Anderson's trial is scheduled for the end of March, but his defense said they need more information, including ballistics tests. Anderson is...
newportdispatch.com
Woman rescued after getting lost in Salisbury, New Hampshire woods
SALISBURY — A woman who got lost in the woods in Salisbury, New Hampshire, while looking for wood to use for home décor is home safe. The woman was dropped off on Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury. Her husband stayed in the car until he became suspicious...
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
NHPR
Police shot Gilford teen allegedly armed with a knife within two minutes of arriving, call logs show
Police officers responding to a distress call in Gilford on New Year’s Day were on scene for approximately two minutes before shooting and killing a teenager inside his home who was allegedly armed with a knife. Mischa Fay, 17, was killed by a single gunshot fired by an officer,...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilmanton woman arrested for impersonating sheriff online
LACONIA — Megan Murphy, 26, of Gilmanton, was arrested Friday for submitting a form, pretending to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, through the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website. The police are charging Murphy with criminal defamation. “We conducted an investigation regarding the electronic communication sent...
newportdispatch.com
Dog stolen in Tunbridge
TUNBRIDGE — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dog that was stolen in Tunbridge. The theft took place on New Brighton Hill Road. Police say Brent Morrill reported that his dog Tundra was stolen from inside his home. Tundra is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky. Morrill...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WCAX
AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
