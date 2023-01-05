ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonably chilly weekend, light wintry mix Sunday

High pressure provided a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight. A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to thicken. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas.  A light […]
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Best Places to Stay in Ohio

Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
State fire marshal urges Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of State Fire Marshal says it is time for Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees. “The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. A third of home fires involving Christmas trees occur...
Flood warnings in effect

(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
Pastures for profit

New to pasture management? Join the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council for Pastures for Profit Mondays, Feb. 13, 27 and Mar. 13 at three eastern Ohio locations. Call 740-264-2212 to register or to learn more. Pastures for Profit classes look at topics such as management intensive grazing, goal setting, improving...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
