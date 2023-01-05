Granville Public Library notes for Jan. 8-14

Visit the library’s temporary location through the end of February at 143 E. Broadway while the library undergoes its refresh project.

Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

Take & Make Craft: Yarn Bird Craft

Teens and adults can register to reserve a take and make craft kit to complete on their own. There is no corresponding program. For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Available beginning noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11

Location: Kits will be available for pick up at the library’s temporary location at 143 E. Broadway

Overlooked Books Book Club

We are starting the year off with "Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc" by Katharine Chen. Join the library to discuss this work of historical fiction featuring the life of Joan of Arc. Copies of the book will be available at the temporary location.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum

Family Storytime

Songs, rhymes and stories for children of all ages.

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: The United Church of Granville Annex Building, 119 W. Broadway, Granville, OH 43023

Bingo for Books at the Homestead Public House at Cherry Valley Hotel

Join the library as it hosts Bingo for Books at Homestead Public House at the Cherry Valley Hotel. Play bingo for a chance to win a book! For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Homestead Public House, Cherry Valley Hotel, 2319 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark

Granville Indoor Market

Bring your library card to check out materials at the Granville Indoor Market located at 119 W. Broadway on Saturdays in January and February.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 9:30 a.m.-noon

Information submitted by Granville Public Library.