Granville Public Library notes for Jan. 8-14
Visit the library’s temporary location through the end of February at 143 E. Broadway while the library undergoes its refresh project.
Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.
Take & Make Craft: Yarn Bird Craft
Teens and adults can register to reserve a take and make craft kit to complete on their own. There is no corresponding program. For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Available beginning noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11
Location: Kits will be available for pick up at the library’s temporary location at 143 E. Broadway
Overlooked Books Book Club
We are starting the year off with "Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc" by Katharine Chen. Join the library to discuss this work of historical fiction featuring the life of Joan of Arc. Copies of the book will be available at the temporary location.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Location: Robbins Hunter Museum
Family Storytime
Songs, rhymes and stories for children of all ages.
Date: Friday, Jan. 13
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: The United Church of Granville Annex Building, 119 W. Broadway, Granville, OH 43023
Bingo for Books at the Homestead Public House at Cherry Valley Hotel
Join the library as it hosts Bingo for Books at Homestead Public House at the Cherry Valley Hotel. Play bingo for a chance to win a book! For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Friday, Jan. 13
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Location: Homestead Public House, Cherry Valley Hotel, 2319 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark
Granville Indoor Market
Bring your library card to check out materials at the Granville Indoor Market located at 119 W. Broadway on Saturdays in January and February.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 14
Time: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Information submitted by Granville Public Library.
