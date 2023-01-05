Read full article on original website
Romance novelist fakes suicide, returns to Facebook
KSNF/KODE — A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death, USA Today reported. Susan Meachen sparked a furious reaction from other self-published writers after announcing she was alive and had simply needed a […]
NPR
Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik'
Audio will be available later today. When wishes are regulated as commodities, Egyptians wrestle with their morals and their deepest desires. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Deena Mohamed about her graphic novel, "Shubeik Lubeik."
NPR
Esteban Castillo's 'Chicano Bakes' is a panadería in a book
And finally today, if you have a sweet tooth, then we've got a cookbook for you. It's called "Chicano Bakes" by Esteban Castillo. He's a food blogger who started cooking in college when he'd get homesick for Mexican food. But he had just one problem - following his mother's instructions.
