Read full article on original website
Related
growingupsc.com
Schools Help Find Solution for Child with ADHD
Jeanette Prather knew she faced an uphill battle getting help in school when her son was diagnosed with ADHD. This series documents her struggles and the help she received, and yes, it has a happy ending. You can read part 1 here and part 2 here. Short of forfeiting or...
growingupsc.com
Long-Time Journalist Reflects on Career
Local mom and well-known broadcast reporter, Amy Larson, sat at a roundtable discussion with a group of journalism students at Cabrillo College early December as they picked her brain regarding her colorful journalism career and the paths that she’d taken to get to where she is. “I guess I...
growingupsc.com
Editor’s Note
There were a few qualities I sought out when I was looking for my ideal place in which to live—It had to have excellent schools, lots of culture, proximity to nature at its best and idealistic people who cared about helping the world. I found it right here in...
Comments / 0