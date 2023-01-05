ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Volvo introduces new electric cars, but gas models still available for now

By Dave Kunz via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p51SK_0k42a4t600

Volvo's newest model is a representation of the brand's future. The all-electric three-row EX90 SUV is part of the brand's plan to be fully electric by the end of the decade.

A battery-powered SUV is the hot ticket right now across the industry, so Volvo's just following the trend, adding to two other electric SUVs already in its showrooms, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.

If you're a Volvo fan who's not ready for an EV just yet maybe a sedan, or a wagon with a gas engine is the way to go.

Those were the cars that put the company on the automotive map decades ago. A nice Volvo four-door or wagon was always a practical choice, loaded with safety features. You can still get those for now, and for the near future.

Want a tidy conventional Volvo? How about the S60, which carries on the tradition of practicality. Like most all Volvo's gas-engine models now, it's available as a plug-in hybrid. Charge up the battery, and you essentially have an electric car for up to 41 miles of around-town driving. But if you need to go farther, the efficient gas engine will get you there. The S60 Recharge starts at a base price of $52,345.

Then there is the long timeline of Volvo wagons, revered by owners going way, way back. You can still get an all-wheel drive V60 Cross Country model. It's not really pretending to be an SUV, though it does have much of the capability. The V60 Cross Country is for all intents and purposes, a station wagon in the traditional way, and has a base price of just over $50,000.

The bonus today is that it comes with a 48 volt mild hybrid system, now standard on all Volvo gas models. Good for some extra power, and fuel efficiency.

Volvo is supposedly working on replacements for its current sedan and station wagon models, coming out in the years ahead. But they have to be able to make a business case to sell those. In other words, people have to keep buying them, or the company could conceivably decide to only make SUV models.

Parts of the current Volvo lineup will definitely be the last of their breed in one way: no more internal combustion engines as of 2030. The upcoming EX-90 is an example of what Volvo plans to sell a whole lot of in the future, an SUV-style vehicle running on electricity.

In some ways, 2030 is a long way off. So you still have plenty of time to get a Volvo model like you may remember, or had always wanted. A sedan or wagon with a gasoline engine. But that clock is definitely ticking.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Maserati Aims To Replicate A V-6 Feel In Its Upcoming MC20 Folgore Electric Sports Car

Maserati’s MC20 marks the first thoroughbred supercar with the Italian firm’s in-house developed powertrain in recent times. The MC20 brought Maserati to the center stage, where it can compete with the Lamborghini Huracán and the Ferrari F8. While the V-6-powered MC20 is ridiculously quick and holds excellent handling habits, the future Folgore, electric version of this capable supercar will not be like another EV with weak track performance. In a recent report by Autocar, Maserati’s chief said the MC20 Folgore will be the “first super-sports car that’s fully electric.”
The Associated Press

Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023

The supply chain shortage continues to tamp down automotive production and sales, but that hasn’t stopped automakers from introducing new and redesigned models. Electric vehicles are the next hot trend, but gas-powered and hybrid vehicles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and there are plenty of new ones hitting the market this year. The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? The experts at Edmunds round up five of the most noteworthy vehicles, sorted by price, hitting dealerships this year.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy