LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO