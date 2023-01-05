Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Michigan Daily
Poor 3-point shooting Michigan’s downfall in loss to Michigan State
EAST LANSING — Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin toed the 3-point line, waiting for his shot. Midway through the second half, down by 10 points, the Michigan men’s basketball team needed to gain momentum, and fast. As a post-entry pass to junior center Hunter Dickinson found its way into...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Michigan Daily
Mistakes flashed throughout season cost Michigan in loss to Iowa
Entering a top-20 matchup at home, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team had a lot to gain from a win. It could have made another statement asserting that it is an elite women’s basketball program while getting its revenge on No. 16 Iowa — who beat the Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd to steal the Big Ten regular season crown last season.
Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Maize n Brew
Ranking Michigan’s positions of need in the 2024 recruiting class
Building a college football roster has completely transformed in the age of the transfer portal. Just this offseason, the Michigan Wolverines added seven players to help fill holes in the roster. But most College Football Playoff contending teams still build most of their team from traditional high school recruiting. Heading...
Michigan Daily
Bufkin’s defensive strides key to Michigan’s ongoing success
As the Michigan men’s basketball team set up on defense against Penn State, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin was emphatically calling out to his teammates and directing the unit. His leadership wasn’t unexpected, but where he was leading from was — the scorer’s table. Standing at the...
WILX-TV
Spartans Favored Over Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
Michigan Daily
Checking in on Michigan before the USNTDP exhibition
Before the second half of its season officially gets underway, the No. 7 Michigan hockey team will get a chance to tune up in Friday’s exhibition contest against the U.S. National Team Development Program. But as the Wolverines return to the ice, the lineup they roll out will significantly differ.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
Look: College Football's 3 Best Attended Stadiums This Season
With the college football season set to conclude next Monday night, it's time to look at the best attendance averages in the country. According to D1.Ticker, Michigan Stadium had the highest attendance average this season. The Wolverines had 110,246 fans per home game. Penn State's Beaver Stadium came in second...
Former coach being remembered as selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
Meet the One and Only Tommy Chong at 2023 MI Golf Outing in May
Tommy Chong will be in attendance at this Michigan Golf Outing in May 2023. The Fore 20 Golf Tour and 517Golf are back at it with another event featuring none other than Tommy Chong himself. Mark your calendars now for the 5th Annual Gorilla Glue 4Man Scramble. This event will...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials. Lasagne Verde alla Bolognese (al Forno) at Da Edoardo, located at 8185 Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township. The restaurant, open for about 23 years, offers authentic Italian cuisine. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 /...
New contract postponed indefinitely for operator of 2 Flint golf courses
FLINT, MI -- The city is closer to bidding out the right to operate the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake municipal golf courses after the City Council indefinitely postponed a new contract to keep the current operator in place after this year. A council committee voted 6-1 with one abstention...
Detroit News
Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs
Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
