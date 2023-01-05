ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Mistakes flashed throughout season cost Michigan in loss to Iowa

Entering a top-20 matchup at home, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team had a lot to gain from a win. It could have made another statement asserting that it is an elite women’s basketball program while getting its revenge on No. 16 Iowa — who beat the Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd to steal the Big Ten regular season crown last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ranking Michigan’s positions of need in the 2024 recruiting class

Building a college football roster has completely transformed in the age of the transfer portal. Just this offseason, the Michigan Wolverines added seven players to help fill holes in the roster. But most College Football Playoff contending teams still build most of their team from traditional high school recruiting. Heading...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Bufkin’s defensive strides key to Michigan’s ongoing success

As the Michigan men’s basketball team set up on defense against Penn State, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin was emphatically calling out to his teammates and directing the unit. His leadership wasn’t unexpected, but where he was leading from was — the scorer’s table. Standing at the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Favored Over Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Checking in on Michigan before the USNTDP exhibition

Before the second half of its season officially gets underway, the No. 7 Michigan hockey team will get a chance to tune up in Friday’s exhibition contest against the U.S. National Team Development Program. But as the Wolverines return to the ice, the lineup they roll out will significantly differ.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: College Football's 3 Best Attended Stadiums This Season

With the college football season set to conclude next Monday night, it's time to look at the best attendance averages in the country. According to D1.Ticker, Michigan Stadium had the highest attendance average this season. The Wolverines had 110,246 fans per home game. Penn State's Beaver Stadium came in second...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI

