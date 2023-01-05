ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox7austin.com

Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
KYLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Reverse 911 notices go out in Meadowlakes ‘family violence’ incident

A 32-year-old man in Meadowlakes was accused of brandishing a weapon during what law enforcement officers described as a “family violence situation” on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5. Residents were issued multiple reverse 911 alerts from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office as the incident progressed. The...
MEADOWLAKES, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Warrant Issued for Former Dripping Springs ISD Employee

On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving a Dripping Springs Independent School District employee and a student within the district. The report alleged the employee and student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. Officials with Dripping Springs ISD identified...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
kagstv.com

Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month. Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly

Law enforcement released the identities of two people killed following what might have been a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26 in Cottonwood Shores. Investigators believe 26-year-old Thomas Diaz IV shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Vianna Parras, and then took his own life. An official ruling on the deaths is pending.
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX

