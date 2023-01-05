Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
dailytrib.com
Reverse 911 notices go out in Meadowlakes ‘family violence’ incident
A 32-year-old man in Meadowlakes was accused of brandishing a weapon during what law enforcement officers described as a “family violence situation” on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5. Residents were issued multiple reverse 911 alerts from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office as the incident progressed. The...
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
newsradioklbj.com
Warrant Issued for Former Dripping Springs ISD Employee
On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving a Dripping Springs Independent School District employee and a student within the district. The report alleged the employee and student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. Officials with Dripping Springs ISD identified...
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
APD requests help to find 2 suspects connected to an October armed robbery
APD said the robbery occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
Charges filed against man accused of burglarizing 2 AISD schools over winter break
Court documents filed Thursday said a man was arrested by Austin ISD Campus Police in connection to two burglaries at district elementary schools Jan. 1 and 3.
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
Murder suspect involved in law enforcement chase arrested in Bastrop Co.
One person was arrested after a multi-agency vehicle chase involving a person wanted for murder ended in a crash Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bryan Police Department.
kagstv.com
Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month. Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.
dailytrib.com
Police release IDs in possible domestic disturbance turned deadly
Law enforcement released the identities of two people killed following what might have been a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26 in Cottonwood Shores. Investigators believe 26-year-old Thomas Diaz IV shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Vianna Parras, and then took his own life. An official ruling on the deaths is pending.
Alex Gonzales Jr. case: Wrongful death lawsuits filed against 2 APD officers, City of Austin
The family and girlfriend of Alex Gonzales Jr., a man who died after not being aided by Austin police officers, filed civil lawsuits in Austin Tuesday against APD Officers Luis Serrato and Gabriel Gutierrez, as well as the City of Austin.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
KSAT 12
Middle school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was caught sending explicit messages, photos and videos to a 14-year-old student, according to San Antonio police. Lloyd Pegues, 49, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The charge stems from June 2022,...
APD arrests 2 teens in October homicide investigation
The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
