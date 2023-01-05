Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
Journal Review
Ex-school employee gets house arrest
A former Crawfordsville High School secretary was sentenced Thursday to one year of house arrest followed by four years of probation for sharing inappropriate photographs of herself with male students. Sarah Renee Ewoldt, 34, of Crawfordsville initially faced 11 felony counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors and one...
Journal Review
Recapping the bicentennial with a ‘Tom’ 10 list
How about a David Letterman-style top 10 list about Montgomery County’s year-long bicentennial efforts. It’s a humorous recap of the hard work of the bicentennial planning team and will be almost as good as celebrating over tacos in January, which Tom Klein, county administrator said the team plans to do. The list is based on highlights for Tom and the team.
Journal Review
Vera Ruth Dye
Vera Ruth Dye passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home. Vera was born June 27, 1935, to Charles and Lagora (Fruits) Selby. Vera married Donald Dye on Oct. 8, 1955, at New Market Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Alamo High School, Class of 1953. Vera worked at St. Francis Hospital for 25 years.
Journal Review
Register now for the Dining with Diabetes class
Do you have type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you. Purdue Extension - Montgomery County is offering Dining with Diabetes again this year. An in-person class...
Journal Review
Ruby Faye Harrison
Ruby Faye (Shelton) Harrison, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 20, 1936, at Crawfordsville, to the late Leland and Faye (Harshbarger) Shelton. She graduated from Coal Creek Central in 1955. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Lee...
Journal Review
Allen appointed director of operations and community development
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton recently announce the appointment of Brandy Allen as director of operations and community development for the City of Crawfordsville, effective immediately. The position directly reports to the mayor and has full authority to represent and act on behalf of the mayor to implement community development plans...
Journal Review
David ‘Dave’ L. Mitchell
David “Dave” Lee Mitchell, 79, of Newtown passed away unexpectedly at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at home. Dave, as he was known to family and friends, was born Dec. 21, 1943, at Crawfordsville. He was the son of the late Daniel Leslie and Helen Marie (Eichelberger)...
Journal Review
Mounties hold on against Stars, face Athenians for SCC title
Southmont (7-2) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Carson Chadd 3-6 2-3 8, Vince Reimondo 4-8 0-0 11, Trip Ward 3-7 5-6 14, Kyler McCandless 4-5 1-2 9, Lucas Oppy 0-0 2-2 2, Hayden Hess 0-2 2-3 2, EJ Brewer 1-2 0-0 2; Totals 15-30 12-16 48. Western Boone (1-8) Marcus Fortner 1-4...
Journal Review
Farmer sentiment rebounds at year end on stronger 2022 income
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO — Following a two-month decline and a year of weak sentiment, the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer closed out the year on a more positive note, rallying 24 points in December to a reading of 126. U.S. farmers were more optimistic about both their current situation and expectations for the future. The Current Conditions Index jumped 37 points to a reading of 135, while the Future Expectations Index increased 18 points to a reading of 122. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Dec. 5-9.
Comments / 0