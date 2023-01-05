ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists announced and Steelers shut out

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2023 class on Wednesday night. In what might not be a total surprise, no former Pittsburgh Steelers were on the list.

Here is the full list of modern-era finalists.

DE Jared Allen

WR Willie Anderson

DB Ronde Barber

DE Dwight Freeney

RS Devin Hester

WR Tory Holt

WR Andre Johnson

CB Albert Lewis

CB Darrelle Revis

OT Joe Thomas

LB Zach Thomas

LB DeMarcus Ware

LB Patrick Willis

S Darren Woodson

Wide receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison were both semifinalists but neither guy made the cut. This group of finalists is deep at both positions so getting either guy into the Top 15 was going to be a challenge. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will select five of those 15 to be the 2023 HOF class.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

