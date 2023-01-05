Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
Journal Review
David ‘Dave’ L. Mitchell
David “Dave” Lee Mitchell, 79, of Newtown passed away unexpectedly at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at home. Dave, as he was known to family and friends, was born Dec. 21, 1943, at Crawfordsville. He was the son of the late Daniel Leslie and Helen Marie (Eichelberger)...
Journal Review
Ruby Faye Harrison
Ruby Faye (Shelton) Harrison, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 20, 1936, at Crawfordsville, to the late Leland and Faye (Harshbarger) Shelton. She graduated from Coal Creek Central in 1955. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Lee...
Journal Review
Nidrah (Cravens) Adams
Nidrah (Cravens) Adams, 79 of Franklin passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Nidrah was born June 3, 1943, at Scottsburg, to Glenn Milas and Betty Jean (Nicholson) Cravens. She married Thomas Adams on Dec. 11, 1982 in Greenwood. Nidrah graduated from Bainbridge High School...
Journal Review
Recapping the bicentennial with a ‘Tom’ 10 list
How about a David Letterman-style top 10 list about Montgomery County’s year-long bicentennial efforts. It’s a humorous recap of the hard work of the bicentennial planning team and will be almost as good as celebrating over tacos in January, which Tom Klein, county administrator said the team plans to do. The list is based on highlights for Tom and the team.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
Journal Review
Mounties hold on against Stars, face Athenians for SCC title
Southmont (7-2) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Carson Chadd 3-6 2-3 8, Vince Reimondo 4-8 0-0 11, Trip Ward 3-7 5-6 14, Kyler McCandless 4-5 1-2 9, Lucas Oppy 0-0 2-2 2, Hayden Hess 0-2 2-3 2, EJ Brewer 1-2 0-0 2; Totals 15-30 12-16 48. Western Boone (1-8) Marcus Fortner 1-4...
Retired prosecutor says 'female Charles Manson' deserves freedom
Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Larry Sells gave Sarah Jo Pender the nickname “female Charles Manson” when he persuaded jurors she was guilty of two murders. Sells now believes he was wrong.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 6, 2023
• Personal injury crash at East Main Street and Louise Avenue — 10:33 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1009 Sloan St. — 10:34 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 1000 block of Ladoga Road — 11:13 a.m. • Property damage crash at 239 Argonaut Drive —...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
Journal Review
Mason leads Mounties to county win over Chargers
NM 8 2 8 14 — 32 Southmont (8-8, 1-3 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Olivia Gray 0-5 2-4 2, Chelsea Veatch 2-8 2-3 7, Cheyenne Shaw 1-1 0-0 2, DeLorean Mason 8-16 2-2 19, Chloe Jenkins 4-12 4-6 12, Saylor Woods 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 15-44 10-15 42. North...
Journal Review
Candidates begin filing for May primary
Local municipal candidates started filing Wednesday for the May 2 Primary Election ballot. All city and town offices are up for election in 2023, including the city council and town boards, clerk, clerk-treasurer and mayor. To seek nomination in the May 2 primary election, a candidate must belong to the...
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Community School Corporation. At approximately 8:20 this morning we were notified that a suspicious object was found inside an exterior light pole by a worker in the rear parking lot of Logansport Intermediate School at 1600 Chase Road. The building was immediately evacuated and dispatch was contacted. Logansport Police Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sherriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County EMS all responded.
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
nhschiefadvocate.org
Community Crisis: How the Human Spirit Bounces Back
DELPHI, INDIANA- The Community of Delphi has awaited answers to lingering questions that have spanned over years. The impact that this famous case has left on the people of Delphi, Indiana is detrimental. An arrest has recently been made in the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Since...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person […]
Comments / 0