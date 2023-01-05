Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Taking Applications For Open Seat On City Commission
Applications are now available for City residents seeking appointment to the vacancy on the Marquette City Commission. The applications can be found online at www.marquettemi.gov/commissionapplication, and in person at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 300 W. Baraga Ave. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette-Alger Big Brothers Big Sisters Looking For More Volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties (BBBSMA), now serves the Central Upper Peninsula and is asking adults to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for one of over 25 children currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is fun, flexible, and a powerful way to make a real difference in one’s community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.
