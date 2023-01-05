ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Marquette Taking Applications For Open Seat On City Commission

Applications are now available for City residents seeking appointment to the vacancy on the Marquette City Commission. The applications can be found online at www.marquettemi.gov/commissionapplication, and in person at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 300 W. Baraga Ave. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24.
Marquette-Alger Big Brothers Big Sisters Looking For More Volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties (BBBSMA), now serves the Central Upper Peninsula and is asking adults to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for one of over 25 children currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is fun, flexible, and a powerful way to make a real difference in one’s community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.
