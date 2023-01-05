Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties (BBBSMA), now serves the Central Upper Peninsula and is asking adults to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for one of over 25 children currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is fun, flexible, and a powerful way to make a real difference in one’s community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO