West Mifflin, PA

West Mifflin native Logan Cooley scores goal for Team USA at World Junior Championships

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Logan Cooley scored a goal for Team USA at the World Junior Championships on Wednesday.

Cooley, a West Mifflin native and the 3rd overall pick in this past year's NHL Draft, scored a goal to put Team USA up 1-0 against Canada.

Team USA went ahead 2-0, but Canada scored six unanswered goals to eliminate Team USA. >

CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Michael

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael is a big fan of soccer! He's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).    
PITTSBURGH, PA
