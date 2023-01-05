One person arrested after admitting to purposely setting house on fire

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a shooting along busy McKnight Road in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon."We do have multiple cars that were shot that were on McKnight Road that were traveling both north and southbound," Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, of Ross Township Police said."It happened coming out of the city in the north flow of traffic on McKnight Road," Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said.One person was shot and is in stable condition, Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said."It doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury luckily," he said.The second person was injured by breaking glass from one of the vehicles, he added.At first, it was believed there was an exchange of gunfire, but Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp later said investigators determined there was only one shooter. Police have recovered a number of spent shell casings. Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said they are also trying to determine if a traffic stop made by Pittsburgh police may or may not be related to the incident.There have been no arrests.Police are continuing to investigate.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO