New Castle, PA

One person arrested after admitting to purposely setting house on fire

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

One person arrested after admitted to purposely setting house on fire 00:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is facing charges after a house fire in New Castle.

The fire broke out along Sampson Street on Wednesday morning.

A tenant needed to be rescued.

Police say they have a suspect in custody who admitted to setting the fire.

