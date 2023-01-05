Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
Critical incidents ongoing at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire are on day six of a critical incident. The county's NHS trusts made the move on 29 December due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions. The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals...
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village holds 'last-ever funeral'
A village, evacuated 80 years ago to make way for a military training ground, has held what is expected to be its last-ever funeral. Ray Nash, who died aged 87, was the last person to be christened at St Giles Church in Imber, Wiltshire, before it was evacuated in 1943.
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway
The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
An Australian drag racer died in a crash Saturday near Brisbane as horrified fans watched the accident unfold.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
BBC
Amber Deakin: Woman, 18, killed in Bradford police chase crash named
An 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase has been named. Amber Deakin was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra when it crashed on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. The car was...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels
Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
BBC
Swan rescued after being shot with catapult in Leicestershire
A swan has had surgery to remove two large ball bearings that were found lodged in her head and beak. The RSPCA said the injured bird was rescued from the Grand Union Canal in Glen Parva, Leicestershire, on 27 December. The injury, that made a hole in the middle of...
Comments / 0