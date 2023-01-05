PG&E power outages impact over 4,000 customers in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two PG&E power outages are impacting over 4,000 customers in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening, according to the PG&E power outage map.
According to PG&E, the power outage east of Akers in between Ming Avenue and Pinewood Lake Drive is impacting 2,218 PG&E customers and started at 8:05 p.m. A preliminary assessment showed this outage may have been caused by the weather.
The Power outage west of Akers near White Lane and Stockdale Highway is impacting 3,086 PG&E customers and started at 8:50 p.m. A preliminary assessment showed this outage may have been caused by weather.
PG&E has not determined the time of power restoration for both of these power outages.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
