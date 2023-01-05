Read full article on original website
weeklyvillager.com
IGA Honors Local Grocers Rich & Darlene Hoffman as IGA USA Retailers of the Year
CHICAGO, IL. – The Independent Grocers Alliance has announced Rich and Darlene Hoffman, owners of Sky Plaza IGA located in Garrettsville, Ohio, as IGA USA Retailers of the Year. The Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honors IGA bestows upon its retailer members. They are presented annually...
Local auto dealers talk about sales, inventory and customers
Some dealers who spoke to WKBN 27 First News said it really wasn't all that bad.
WFMJ.com
Sources: Valley in-home healthcare business closes, leaving clients, employees scrambling
A longtime Valley business that provided health care and assistance for patients in their home has closed, according to multiple sources. mvi HomeCare of Youngstown and Salem closure caught employees and the patients - who received treatment from the senior home care business - scrambling without advance notice of the disruption of services.
WYTV.com
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charlie’s Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company’s locations in Butler County. A spokesperson for Byrnes & Kiefer Company confirmed via email that the company closed its Callery and Hermitage facilities but says it plans to operate other businesses located in California and North Carolina.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE Antique store retirement auction, complete liquidation, and misc.
Beautiful Antique Furniture – New Ladies Apparel. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 238 KENT AVE. NE, HARTVILLE, OH 44632 Directions: Take RT 43 (Kent Ave.) just north of Maple St. (SR 619) to auction. NOTE: Quality goods throughout! Please bring your own...
Greenville overcoming hurdles in building demolitions
About a year ago, the Town of Greenville began a demolition project on three 200-year-old buildings on Main Street.
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
WFMJ.com
Hearing set on prohibiting large wind, solar projects in four Columbiana Co. townships
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the hearing would impact the Kensington Solar project. Columbiana County Commissioners have agreed to hold a hearing on banning future solar and wind farms in four townships. Commissioners have scheduled a 9:15 a.m. hearing at their offices on February...
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units.
WFMJ.com
Free Amazon Echo Dots available for senior citizens in Mahoning Valley
Senior citizens in the Mahoning Valley are eligible for a free Amazon Echo Dot to start the new year. The Senior Support Action Group has 400 Amazon Echo Dots, also known as 'Alexa', left to install. Echo Dot devices are able to make calls to emergency contacts, play music, check...
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open.
A multi-million dollar investment in the Ohio Valley could bring in billions of dollars
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar investment could lead to billions at the Weirton Frontier Crossings. Many are calling Form Energy’s announcement a catalyst for much more business in the Northern Panhandle. After a search of 500 sites in 16 states, Form Energy ultimately decided to set up shop in Weirton. With the West Virginia […]
WYTV.com
Builder hopes to bring new apartments to Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman. The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE Gold jewelry, watches, boots, new items, 2008 Harley Davidson, and misc.
All sells to settle the estate. Take State St. east of Lauby Rd. or west of Greentown to Mayfair Rd. and south to address. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire Transfer required on purchases totaling $2,000 or greater. 15% buyer’s premium on all sales. Information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Multi Par auction process may be used. For shipping, please contact The UPS Store #6658 in Wadsworth, OH at 330-594-2463. You can also email your invoice to store6658@theupsstore.com. A minimum pickup fee of $25 will be charged by The UPS Store in addition to packing and shipping charges. Insured shipments of coins or currency may be subject to additional costs.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
David Engler is representing the two residents, David Hanson and Patricia Benetis, who are suing Newton Falls.
Farm and Dairy
Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends
Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
WFMJ.com
Downtown 124 opens in Warren
There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
