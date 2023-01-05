ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

WYTV.com

Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charlie’s Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company’s locations in Butler County. A spokesperson for Byrnes & Kiefer Company confirmed via email that the company closed its Callery and Hermitage facilities but says it plans to operate other businesses located in California and North Carolina.
HERMITAGE, PA
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Antique store retirement auction, complete liquidation, and misc.

Beautiful Antique Furniture – New Ladies Apparel. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 238 KENT AVE. NE, HARTVILLE, OH 44632 Directions: Take RT 43 (Kent Ave.) just north of Maple St. (SR 619) to auction. NOTE: Quality goods throughout! Please bring your own...
HARTVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Builder hopes to bring new apartments to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman. The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The...
BOARDMAN, OH
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Gold jewelry, watches, boots, new items, 2008 Harley Davidson, and misc.

All sells to settle the estate. Take State St. east of Lauby Rd. or west of Greentown to Mayfair Rd. and south to address. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire Transfer required on purchases totaling $2,000 or greater. 15% buyer’s premium on all sales. Information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Multi Par auction process may be used. For shipping, please contact The UPS Store #6658 in Wadsworth, OH at 330-594-2463. You can also email your invoice to store6658@theupsstore.com. A minimum pickup fee of $25 will be charged by The UPS Store in addition to packing and shipping charges. Insured shipments of coins or currency may be subject to additional costs.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends

Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN, PA
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Downtown 124 opens in Warren

There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
WARREN, OH

