njurbannews.com
NJEDA Awards first studio partner designation to Lions Gate Films Inc.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
RWJBarnabas Health continues appeal for blood donations buring National Blood Donor Month
RWJBarnabas Health continues its urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations, especially Type O blood, this January during National Blood Donor Month in response to a severe blood and platelet shortage among hospitals throughout the state. The surge in respiratory illnesses and recent winter weather has exacerbated the already acute nationwide shortage, and blood suppliers are in critical need of blood products in order to meet the demands throughout this winter.
