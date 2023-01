My elementary aged kids got a lottery ticket from a family member as a Christmas gift. Can my kids play the lottery? Can they collect if they win?. First things first – the Texas Lottery Commission recommends against giving lottery tickets as gifts to minors. The Lottery Commission promotes the following public service announcement: Gift Responsibly - Lottery Tickets Aren't Childs Play. Research shows that kids exposed to gambling at a young age can have increased risk of gambling addiction as an adult.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO