More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO