Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
estero-fl.gov
Downtown Estero, Copperleaf and Miromar Design Center among topics for the Planning, Zoning and Design Board on January 10, 2023
The Board will start their meeting at 4:30, Tuesday, with a public hearing for Copperleaf at The Brooks’ request to expand their clubhouse located at Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road. Miromar International Design Center has requested a public hearing for their plans to convert some of their building...
estero-fl.gov
Household chemical waste collection scheduled at Estero Park on January 18, 2023
Residents will be able to dispose of household chemical waste safely and responsibly from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Items will not be accepted either before or after that time period. Chemical waste categories include items that are ignitable, corrosive, explosive and/or reactive and toxic. Never dispose...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cogent Bank to host grand opening of North Naples location
Cogent Bank will host the grand opening of its 5,000-square-foot North Naples office from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. The location at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 100, includes office spaces, bank teller stations and drive-thru bank access. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
Fort Myers City Leaders say project will fix two-year stint of colored water
Moulton said people that are living in the Mcgregor Reserve area, won't see any sort of construction inside the neighborhoods.
WINKNEWS.com
Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go
Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral church to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
Leaving their denomination behind, Grace Church in Cape Coral decided to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. Grace Church’s lead pastor told WINK News, in a statement, there are seasons in life that require necessary endings. The full statement can be seen below. “The United Methodist Church is sadly...
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction progresses at new Grandview high-rise on Estero Island
London Bay Development is continuing construction on Grandview at Bay Beach, creating the new high-rise’s 58 residences and on-site amenities. On the southern tip of Estero Island, the 11-story tower is now nearly 70% sold. Residences in Grandview start from the low $1 millions. Designer-furnished models by Clive Daniel Home and Romanza Interior Design are slated for completion in early spring 2023.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: A brave and unique offering marks latest CJ’s visit
Happy new year! This week’s dining destination is CJ’s on the Bay, Marco Island. For 14 years, this has been the “heart of the rock” for island events like the recent Jerry Adam’s Chili Cookoff. Call this week’s event a late lunch or early dinner,...
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
Real estate agent weighs in on the future of Fort Myers Beach
One real estate agent says he believes Fort Myers Beach could see fewer cottages, while some homeowners say they are anticipating more commercial properties.
Fort Myers Boat Show kicks off
This year the show is celebrating its 50th anniversary, a tradition that has held strong in SWFL.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
