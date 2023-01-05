ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

GonzagaNation.net

Zoom Diallo visiting Gonzaga for Portland game

In the three decades Tim Kelly has coached high school boys basketball in Washington, he says he's never had a player quite like Zoom Diallo. Diallo, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard at Curtis High School, is taking an official visit to Gonzaga for the Bulldogs' home game vs. Portland on January 14. ...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga-Santa Clara key matchup: Broncos guard Brandin Podziemski enjoying breakout season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There wasn’t much fanfare when Brandin Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara after seeing minimal playing time last year as a freshman at Illinois. Podziemski’s anonymity ended in the season opener. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard had 30 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 victory over Eastern Washington. Three nights later, Podziemski had 34 points, 11 rebounds, six 3-pointers, and three assists in a 16-point win over Georgia Southern.
SANTA CLARA, CA
chatsports.com

Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga bobbleheads releasing on National Bobblehead Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever wanted your own Gonzaga bobblehead? Well, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum just released some. Though they aren’t of the players, you can get a stylish Spike the Bulldog bobblehead in several different variations. There are five different bobbleheads you can collect. There’s one of Spike in a white jersey, and another...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Light rain will continue through the day Sunday – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Very light precipitation is moving north across the Inland Northwest. For the rest of our night, it will be cloudy and overcast with calm winds and patchy fog in some areas. Moving into Sunday, rain is back in the forecast with a second system pulling through. We’ll see most of this come between 10 AM and 4...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
KING-5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
MOSCOW, ID
huckleberrypress.com

Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life

Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
luxury-houses.net

One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M

The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Friday

SEATTLE — Court documents reveal investigators found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to identify 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Radio Ink

Movin’ On Up in Spokane

Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”. In his new role, Rusk will continue with his...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times

Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
LEWISTON, ID

