Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
Zoom Diallo visiting Gonzaga for Portland game
In the three decades Tim Kelly has coached high school boys basketball in Washington, he says he's never had a player quite like Zoom Diallo. Diallo, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard at Curtis High School, is taking an official visit to Gonzaga for the Bulldogs' home game vs. Portland on January 14. ...
KREM
High school basketball rolls on in the Inland Northwest
Mt. Spokane boys won the Battle of the Bell against Mead while the Mead girl's team took a win of their own. Both Ferris boys and girl's teams defeated Cheney.
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: No. 9 Gonzaga beats another conference foe in dramatic fashion, outlasts Santa Clara 81-76
For the second time in as many games, Gonzaga played a dramatic conference road game to the wire. Rasir Bolton played hero during Thursday's win over San Francisco. Tonight it was Nolan Hickman's turn. Hickman scored a career-high 20 points and gave Gonzaga the lead for good with a step-back...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga-Santa Clara key matchup: Broncos guard Brandin Podziemski enjoying breakout season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There wasn’t much fanfare when Brandin Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara after seeing minimal playing time last year as a freshman at Illinois. Podziemski’s anonymity ended in the season opener. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard had 30 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 victory over Eastern Washington. Three nights later, Podziemski had 34 points, 11 rebounds, six 3-pointers, and three assists in a 16-point win over Georgia Southern.
chatsports.com
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
Gonzaga bobbleheads releasing on National Bobblehead Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever wanted your own Gonzaga bobblehead? Well, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum just released some. Though they aren’t of the players, you can get a stylish Spike the Bulldog bobblehead in several different variations. There are five different bobbleheads you can collect. There’s one of Spike in a white jersey, and another...
Light rain will continue through the day Sunday – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Very light precipitation is moving north across the Inland Northwest. For the rest of our night, it will be cloudy and overcast with calm winds and patchy fog in some areas. Moving into Sunday, rain is back in the forecast with a second system pulling through. We’ll see most of this come between 10 AM and 4...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
KING-5
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
huckleberrypress.com
Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life
Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
luxury-houses.net
One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M
The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
inlander.com
Juli Norris opens Kasa Taphouse, the first of her two new restaurants in Spokane's Papillon Building
The new Kasa Restaurant and Taphouse is a reflection of what's important to chef-owner Juli Norris, from the eatery's name and graphics to its menu and unique customer service interface. Kasa, for example, is a play on casa, the Spanish word for home, but with a "k" that also figures...
5 things to know Friday
SEATTLE — Court documents reveal investigators found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to identify 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
Radio Ink
Movin’ On Up in Spokane
Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”. In his new role, Rusk will continue with his...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times
Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
KLEWTV
Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
Comments / 0