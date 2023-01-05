Read full article on original website
European Markets Head for Positive Open; U.S. Inflation Data to Come
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are expected to open higher as global investors gear up for the December reading of U.S. consumer prices on Thursday. U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday and Asia-Pacific shares were mixed as investors awaited the key...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
XBB.1.5, ‘Kraken': Why is New COVID Variant So Contagious? What to Know as It Rises in Midwest
The new COVID variant XBB.1.5, also known unofficially as the "kraken" variant, continued to rise in the Midwest, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but what makes the new variant so contagious and are experts expecting a surge?. The CDC has changed its estimates for...
China's Reopening Set to Boost Hong Kong's Property Market as Retail Leads the Recovery: Colliers
The retail market in particular will reap the "best benefit," Hannah Jeong, Colliers' head of valuation and advisory services, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. In the office sector, Grade A office rents will bounce back by 3% this year, said Colliers — thanks to "pent-up demand from Chinese and overseas companies."
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares were mixed as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's...
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
Alphabet to Cut Staff of Health Sciences Unit Verily by 15%
Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...
