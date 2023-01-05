Read full article on original website
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Chesapeake Bay still in poor health, blue crabs suffering, new State of the Bay report concludes
'While we’ve made significant progress, far too much pollution still reaches our waterways and climate change is making matters worse,' Chesapeake Bay Foundation President, Hilary Harp Falk, said. The post Chesapeake Bay still in poor health, blue crabs suffering, new State of the Bay report concludes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Pa. gas drilling report criticizes industry for failing to report abandoned gas wells
The Department of Environmental Protection rebuked the conventional oil and gas drilling industry for failing to comply with state regulations, saying that failing to report key data about wells to the state “seems to be an industry-wide rule rather than the exception.”. “Over the past five years, DEP’s OOGM...
Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
See a flock of turkeys? The Pa. Game Commission wants you to report where and when
If you see a flock of turkeys, the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know where. The commission is asking people to report the flocks between now and March 15 by using a website to report the date, location and the type of land where the birds were seen - public, private or unknown.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
History of The Landfill Star
The Christmas season is over for many people. That's a sad thing for those who truly enjoyed the holiday period. However, there's is still a visible reminder of Christmas to help anyone who wants to stay in the holiday spirit. It’s located at the Lake View Landfill in Summit Township in Erie County. Just like the Three Wise Men, you can look up and find a Christmas star.
Pennsylvanians show the nation what compromise and bipartisanship look like | PennLive Editorial
While extremists were holding Congress hostage in Washington D.C., lawmakers in Pennsylvania were moving in a new and most welcome direction. Republicans and Democrats compromised. Both sides of Pennsylvania’s House came together to elect State Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, as Speaker of the House. But Rozzi won’t...
How much do eggs cost in Erie?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
