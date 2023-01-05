ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bill helps beginning farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer

Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
Best Places to Stay in Ohio

Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio

2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
