Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
Bill helps beginning farmers
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
buckeyefirearms.org
Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer
Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
With stroke of his pen, Gov. Mike DeWine defines natural gas as green energy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation that broadly expands the ability to drill for oil and gas in state parks and also legally redefines natural gas as a source of “green energy.”. A 2011 state law gave state agencies the authority, if they choose, to lease out...
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
wyso.org
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Best Places to Stay in Ohio
Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
richlandsource.com
Could a local league work? These 8 schools could make it happen
What does the perfect north central Ohio high school athletic conference look like?. It’s something I’ve been asking myself a lot lately now that Mount Vernon has announced its intention to leave the Ohio Cardinal Conference in the fall of 2024.
How to get reimbursed for damage caused by potholes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It seems everywhere you look in central Ohio, you’ll find one. “I hit the pothole,” Emily Roney said. “[I] heard a real loud noise and immediately was like ‘uuuughhh’.”. Roney was on her way home from a job interview when on...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
‘Devotion to his duty’: Fallen Ohio officer honored with highway designation
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
WFMJ.com
Coalition aims to legalize marijuana in Ohio
2023 could be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio. A group calling itself "Ohio Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" is trying to legalize marijuana use in the state. After being reintroduced this week in the Ohio legislature, the Ohio General Assembly has four months to vote to...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
Comments / 0