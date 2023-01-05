ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Austin Hannon
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJCHV_0k42SRUy00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … National Whipped Cream Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

No events were scheduled for Wednesday.

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama Basketball standout Herbert Jones reached 1,000 career points in the NBA on Wednesday night in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Jones had nine points and five rebounds in the game.
  • Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is one reception away from the Philadelphia Eagles' single-season record. He currently has 88 catches on the season.
  • Former Alabama track and field star LaTasha Pharr was named to the 2023 North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame class.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 5, 1898: Riggs Stephenson, who played 14 years in the majors, had a career batting average of .336 and finished fifth in National League MVP voting in 1932, was born in Tuscaloosa.

January 5, 1901: Luke Sewell, who played 20 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher and never struck out more than 27 times was born in Titus, Alabama. The brother of Hall of Fame shortstop Joe, Sewell played in 1,630 games, accumulating 1,393 hits in 5,383 at bats for a .259 career batting average along with 20 home runs, 698 runs batted in and an on-base percentage of .323.

January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would." – Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

We'll Leave You With This:

Wednesday was the birthday of former Alabama basketball star Collin Sexton, who is now 24 years old. Sexton is averaging 14.1 points per game for the Utah Jazz this season.

